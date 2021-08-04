 Wednesday, August 4, 2021 71.0°F   thunderstorm in vicinity heavy rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm in Vicinity Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Bible In The Schools Presents $1.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools (HCS) with its annual community gift of almost $1.8 million as reimbursement for the 2020-2021 countywide Bible History elective program
Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools (HCS) with its annual community gift of almost $1.8 million as reimbursement for the 2020-2021 countywide Bible History elective program
- photo by Rachel Douglass

Local nonprofit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of almost $1.8 million as reimbursement for the 2020-2021 countywide Bible History elective program. Bible in the Schools Board Chairman Tom Glenn and President Cathy Scott presented Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson with the $1.8 million gift. Also present was Bible in the Schools' board member Mike Harrell.

Dr. Johnson said, "It is an honor to once again accept the gift of Bible History on behalf of Hamilton County Schools. This gift sponsors the education of thousands of public school students in our district. The countywide Bible History elective program encourages students in grades 6-12 to recognize the rich cultural connections between an ancient text and our modern world. Hamilton County seeks to graduate students who are future-ready and prepared for success in college and career. By thinking critically and engaging in historically rich conversations, HCS is preparing students to become global thinkers and responsible citizens."

Founded in 1922, Bible in the Schools provides Bible History elective courses for public school students in Hamilton County. Entering its 100th year, Bible in the Schools now reaches 29 public schools and over 4,600 students in grades 6-12. Demand for Bible History continues to grow, as 2021 recorded the highest Bible History enrollment numbers yet. HCS data reveals that, of the 19,006 students in the county who had access to Bible History elective courses in 2020-2021, one in four students completed a Bible course for graduation credit.

Bible History courses are funded entirely by the supporters of Bible in the Schools. Mr. Glenn said, "As we approach our 100th school year, it is an honor to present this gift to our public schools, as it represents the heart behind so many donors in this community. Such generosity makes the gift of Bible History available to so many young lives." Because of the generosity of the community, Bible in the Schools provided the largest community partner donation to Hamilton County Schools given in the 2020-2021 academic year.

Ms. Scott said, "The Hamilton County public school Bible History program has been a daily dispenser of hope in this community and reflects the generosity of so many committed partners. Studying Bible History in our public schools helps ground and awaken students to the rich cultural footprint that the Bible has had on history while offering students hope, values, and life lessons relevant to the tough issues they wrestle with daily. We believe that a knowledge of the Bible is a key component to a well-rounded education that encourages students to not just be passive observers of society, but active contributors in a global world. Thank you to all who have donated generously to enrich Hamilton County Schools with a text that crosses all cultural, socioeconomic, and racial barriers while still touching lives each day." 

Bible History classes follow guidelines established by a 1980 federal court ruling which affirmed that the teaching of for-credit Bible History elective classes in Hamilton County's public middle and high schools is constitutionally permissible. The Bible History curricular framework is court-approved and aligns with the Tennessee Department of Education's state academic standards. The Hamilton County-based program also leads the nation with the largest concentration of public school students in any one school district studying the Bible. The program is entering its 100th year.

More information regarding participating schools and courses offered is available at www.bibleintheschools.com.


August 4, 2021

Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

August 4, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/4/21

August 4, 2021

Bible In The Schools Presents $1.8M Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools


Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Local nonprofit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of almost $1.8 million as reimbursement for the 2020-2021 countywide Bible History elective ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session that had the mayor repeatedly asking members of the audience to refrain from speaking out. Billy Cannon, an appointee of Commissioner Ed LeCompte on the Red Bank Planning Commission, recently ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/4/21

(click for more)

Opinion

Meacham Pointed Out What Has Harmed America The Most - And Response

I was recently involuntarily sent a copy of the December 2019 House Intelligence Committee’s report on its investigation into Donald Trump and the Ukraine which I immediately prepared to put in the trash as being outdated in 2021. However, I noticed the six-page foreword had been written by McCallie School and Sewanee graduate Jon Meacham who also happens to be a Pulitzer Prize ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Dodgeball, Kickball Part Of Vol Football Team Building

The football conversation on Tuesday at Tennessee’s Neyland-Thompson Sports Center was almost exclusively about football. The fare was typical for a media-day setting and timely, considering preseason practice begins on Wednesday and the season opens Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. There wasn’t a second spent on recounting any games of dodge ball or kick ball that took ... (click for more)

Lookouts Snap Losing Streak With Timely Hitting

The Chattanooga Lookouts didn’t exactly knock down the walls at AT&T Field with their bats Tuesday night, but they did manage to get enough clutch hits to snap a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 5-1 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Lookouts improve to 17-17 at home and 40-36 overall while Rocket City falls to 37-39 overall. More importantly, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors