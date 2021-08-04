 Wednesday, August 4, 2021 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Bonny Oaks State Driver's License Office Closed Through Aug. 13; County Clerk's Office Can Perform Some Driver Services

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

County Clerk Bill Knowles said he has received word that the Bonny Oaks State Driver’s  License Office is closed through Aug.13 due to an exposure of COVID. However, the State Driver’s License office on Dayton Boulevard remains open.

 

Mr. Knowles said, “The County Clerk’s 201 Courthouse office has a contract with the Tennessee Department of Safety to perform some driver’s license services.”

 

They include:  

 

Renew a Tennessee License or ID card.

Issue a Real ID if the customer has a current license and documentation.

Issue a Duplicate Driver’s License or ID card.

Renew a State Gun permit.

 

The State does not permit the Clerk’s office to:

Renew or issue a CDL license.

Issue an ID Card for the first time.

 

The Clerk’s office hours are Monday-Friday, 8-4:30 p.m.


I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Roy Exum: 'The Worst Ever' In Louisiana

Dan Fleser: Dodgeball, Kickball Part Of Vol Football Team Building

Lookouts Snap Losing Streak With Timely Hitting

