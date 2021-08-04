 Wednesday, August 4, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths And 3,014 New Cases

Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,764.

There are 3,014 new cases, as that total reaches 945,888 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 67,488, which is an increase of 179 from Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 6,129 cases, up 19; 70 deaths; 272 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,323 cases, up 7; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,286 cases, up 7; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 7,010 cases, up 11; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,355 cases, up 24; 235 deaths; 805 hospitalizations

Red Bank Mayor Blocked From Naming Her Planning Commission Choice To Seat That LeCompte Had Made Prior Selection

Summers, Rufolo And Rodgers, P.C. Gifts $5 Million To UT College Of Law

District Judge Charles E. Atchley, Jr.'s Investiture Ceremony Set For Aug. 20


Three members of the Red Bank Commission who often take opposite stances than Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton did so again on Tuesday night. That came during a raucous session ... (click for more)

A $5 million gift has been made to the University of Tennessee College of Law in the name of the Chattanooga-based law firm of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers, P.C. The gift will support the Center ... (click for more)

The investiture of U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley, Jr., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in the Joel W. Solomon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Chattanooga. The judges ... (click for more)



Opinion

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘The Worst Ever’ In Louisiana

Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Gears Up For NISA Fall Season

As the dew point drops and thoughts turn to fall, Chattanooga FC is gearing up for the 2021 NISA Fall season. This Fall season will be an 18 match sprint with a single table format, resulting in an end of season title winner. That means nine more matches at Finley Stadium this August through November, starting this weekend with an opening match against Stumptown AC. The last meeting ... (click for more)


