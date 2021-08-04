Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths And 3,014 New Cases
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 15 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,764.
There are 3,014 new cases, as that total reaches 945,888 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 67,488, which is an increase of 179 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,129 cases, up 19; 70 deaths; 272 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,323 cases, up 7; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,286 cases, up 7; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,010 cases, up 11; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,355 cases, up 24; 235 deaths; 805 hospitalizations