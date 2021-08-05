 Thursday, August 5, 2021 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Whittenburg Found Guilty Of 2 Counts Of 1st-Degree Murder In Pikeville Axe Murders; Gets Life In Prison

Thursday, August 5, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

Jurors on Thursday afternoon at Winchester found Robert Joe Whittenburg, 47, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2017 killings of his girlfriend Dedra Lawrence and her mother Deanna Lawrence. Whittenburg was found to have hacked the two women to death with an axe.

Whittenburg was sentenced to life in prison.  

“To the members of the family, there’s no way anybody can replace your loss,” Judge Thomas Graham said. “But I believe the jury has done all they can do as far as putting importance upon their lives. That’s what the system is here for. ”

On Nov. 30 in 2017, Pikeville police found Whittenburg covered in blood and unconscious, while Deanna Lawrence and her daughter Dedra were both found deceased because of multiple axe wounds. Throughout the three-day trial, Whittenburg was heard saying he was the only person who could have done the act, but did not admit to killing the two women. 

Earlier on Thursday, a prosecutor told the jury that Whittenburg "had to make a conscious decision" to kill his girlfriend and her mother at a Pikeville residence in 2017.

Prosecutor David Shinn said during closing arguments, “This man had to go into the kitchen and pick up the axe. You don’t do that without making a choice.”

The prosecutor also drew the jury’s attention to several statements Whittenburg made during both a recorded 2017 interview and in his statement on the witness stand on Wednesday. Whittenburg concluded, “It must have had to be me” but did not say that he knew he did it. 

“She’s running for that kitchen door and trying to get out, and she’s hacked from behind,” prosecutor Shinn told the jury, calling the attack obviously premeditated. 

Defense attorney Sam Hudson cited previous testimony that framed Dedra and Whittenburg’s relationship as troubled. He pitched the idea that the night the murders occurred, Whittenburg was possibly provoked into killing both women after they began to fight. He asked for the jury to find him guilty of voluntary manslaughter if they did not acquit, calling his actions “an act of passion.”

“If you think he did that, it is evidence of someone who has lost his mind,” attorney Hudson said. 

Prosecutor Strain said “this is not a who-done-it” and that the evidence pointed to Whittenburg murdering both women, and there was no justification for his actions. The prosecutor was also skeptical of Whittenburg’s statements claiming to not remember anything that happened during the murders.

“What provocation could justify or provoke him to pick up the axe and hack them? There is nothing he can say to justify hacking those women to death,” prosecutor Strain said. “That’s why he claims to not remember it, because he remembers everything else.”

“There is no way to spin it,” the prosecutor said before asking the jury to find Whittenburg guilty of both counts of first-degree murder.  

After closing arguments, the jury received their instructions and began to deliberate at 11:30 a.m.

The trial was moved from Bledsoe County to Franklin County after a change of venue motion was filed.

The trial started on Tuesday morning and there were a total of 10 witnesses, which included Deana Lawrence’s boyfriend, TBI agents, and others. 


August 5, 2021

Who Was Buried Near The Lookout Mountain, Tn. Post Office? Carrington Montague Aims To Find Out

August 5, 2021

One Of Broad Street's Last Large Undeveloped Sites Sells For $4,550,000; New Car Wash Also Acquired

August 5, 2021

Coty Wamp Plans Race For District Attorney


Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office. He has now gone the ... (click for more)

One of the largest remaining undeveloped tracts along South Broad Street has sold for $4,550,000. It is at 3008 Broad St., which is just north of Wendy's. A homeless camp was recently removed ... (click for more)

Coty Wamp, who has worked both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, said she has decided to run for district attorney. The incumbent, Neal Pinkston, is expected to run again. Ms. Wamp ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Who Was Buried Near The Lookout Mountain, Tn. Post Office? Carrington Montague Aims To Find Out

Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office. He has now gone the next step to find out. Mr. Montague said he has contracted with Vanderbilt University for a survey of the burial ground. It is set to take place next week. He said, "Unless we have rain, ... (click for more)

One Of Broad Street's Last Large Undeveloped Sites Sells For $4,550,000; New Car Wash Also Acquired

One of the largest remaining undeveloped tracts along South Broad Street has sold for $4,550,000. It is at 3008 Broad St., which is just north of Wendy's. A homeless camp was recently removed from the level site. The sale was from attorneys Marvin and Ronnie Berke to Chattanooga to Hutton Chattanooga Broad Llc. The same purchasers also bought a fairly new car wash at ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Did ‘Duty’ Fade?

I get a huge kick when others share their opinions with me and, as you can see in a letter to me that shares these ‘opinion’ notes today, Franklin McCallie is very special. He shares my urgent plea that we all get vaccinated, and mirrors my wince when people take advantage of “my rights.” As I read his letter and, yes, I share many more values with my liberal friend than he would ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Quarterback Battle

Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday. The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors