Mike Dumitru Entering Race For Circuit Court Judge, Division II

Local attorney Mike Dumitru officially announced on Thursday his campaign to be the next Division II Circuit Court Judge in Hamilton County. He will seek the Republican Party nomination on May 3, 2022, to replace Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hollingsworth, who recently announced his retirement after serving Hamilton County for nearly 16 years.“After years of thoughtful deliberation and prayer, I am truly excited to announce my candidacy for Division II Circuit Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District,” said attorney Dumitru.“As a first-generation American, I understand firsthand the importance of a strong judiciary - one of the cornerstones of our democratic republic - that strives to properly apply the law for the benefit of the community.“I believe the judiciary’s role is to apply the laws enacted by our elected representatives and not legislate from the bench. If elected, I will strive to make fair and firm decisions based on the rule of law and work hard to ensure litigants and their counsel have their claims heard and resolved in the most efficient, sensible manner possible.”His campaign said, "Since announcing his intentions to run for Circuit Court Judge, Mike has received broad support from business and civic leaders across Hamilton County, including, but not limited to, Donnie Hutcherson, who is serving as campaign Treasurer, and John Germ, who is co-chairing the Finance Committee. Mike has also enjoyed broad support from his colleagues and peers in the legal community, including retired Circuit Court Judge William L. Brown.“Having previously served as a Circuit Court Judge for several years, I know full well the commitment, character, and experience needed to serve in that position,” said Judge Brown. “Mike has shown me time and time again during his legal career that he has the heart of a servant, the mind of a legal scholar, and the right temperament in the courtroom. There is no doubt in my mind that Mike is the right candidate for this job, and he has my full support and endorsement for who should carry on the legacy of Judge Hollingsworth.”Attorney Dumitru is a partner at Miller & Martin, where he has spent the vast majority of his career litigating in the state and federal courts of Hamilton County. He received his undergraduate degree with honors from Fordham University, his Master’s degree in Global Studies from New York University, and his law degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law. In 2019, Mike was recognized by his peers as a Mid-South Rising Star Attorney.In addition to serving his clients, he has remained engaged and connected with his community, both inside and outside the legal profession. His participation in and graduation from both the Tennessee Bar Association’s Leadership Law program and the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Chattanooga program further cultivated his deep desire for public service.He has also served for years as a board member of the Chattanooga Chapter of the Federal Bar Association and is an active member of the Chattanooga Bar Association and Tennessee Bar Association. In 2019, Mike was appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court to serve as a Bar Examiner, assisting with the important task of grading hundreds of bar exams every year. And he has served on several boards and been a member of numerous civic and community organizations, including the Rotary Club of Chattanooga, the Young Professionals Association of Chattanooga, the Chambliss Center for Children, and St. Peter’s Episcopal School.His campaign said, "But above all else, Mike is dedicated to his family, to whom he credits all of his success and without which he could never have envisioned embarking on this journey. Mike lives in Hixson with his wife, Jessica “Raz” Mines Dumitru, a Chattanooga native, attorney, and operator of her family-owned business on Frazier Avenue - Art Creations. They have two children with whom Mike spends every free moment of his time, whether as a baseball coach, gymnastics cheerleader, or chauffer to any of the number of landmarks that drew him to Chattanooga."