August 5, 2021
Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office.
He has now gone the ... (click for more)
Coty Wamp, who has worked both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, said she has decided to run for district attorney. The incumbent, Neal Pinkston, is expected to run again.
Ms. Wamp ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,797.
There are 3,861 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)
Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office.
He has now gone the next step to find out.
Mr. Montague said he has contracted with Vanderbilt University for a survey of the burial ground. It is set to take place next week.
He said, "Unless we have rain, ... (click for more)
Coty Wamp, who has worked both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, said she has decided to run for district attorney. The incumbent, Neal Pinkston, is expected to run again.
Ms. Wamp said, "After careful consideration and receiving encouragement throughout our community, I am preparing to run for District Attorney General in the 11 th Judicial District. We need proactive, ... (click for more)
Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks
Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)
Not since the COVID pandemic first began 18 months ago have conditions been as grave as they are right now in Louisiana. Today a sweeping masking mandate will begin statewide for “everybody,” vaccinated or not, after the state’s hospitals on Tuesday set an all-time record for inpatients with 2,112, breaking the previous mark of 2,069 set in January. On Monday there were 11,109 confirmed ... (click for more)
Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday.
The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)
It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again.
First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)