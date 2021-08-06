 Friday, August 6, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Opinion

Vax 4 Cash, Say What? - And Response

Vax 4 Cash sweepstakes? Really? Is this a joke? I beg the question to our fine government officials, do you really think a sweepstakes with the slightest chance to win some money is going to bring the unvaxed to the vaccination table? Throwing taxpayer money at a problem, in typical politician fashion, is not the solution. The unvaxed are unvaxed for a lot of reasons, reasons ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let The Parents Decide

When the Hamilton County public schools return to a daily schedule next Thursday (Aug. 12) there is one dilemma that every parent will face with each child; should we demand the dreadful face masks or not. The Nashville school board voted Thursday to make them mandatory, this with the delta variant strengthening its COVID siege of the state, but I agree with veteran Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Quarterback Battle

Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday. The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)

Trash Pandas Scorch Lookouts, 5-1

For many starting pitchers, giving up three runs is enough to get them a lead. But for the Lookouts' Graham Ashcraft, three runs were far too much of a concession for a Lookouts offense who sputtered along to their second straight loss. Every time the Lookouts seemed to get something going, groundouts and fly balls soon followed. The Trash Pandas got in a few against his relief ... (click for more)


