Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, BRANDY DANIELLE

1703 EAST 26TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BELL, CONAN L

4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA

578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF HEROIN (LOADED SYRINGE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

BLYDENBURGH, BEVERLY R

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BRANCH, KENNETH TODD

5434 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE

631 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUNCH, JENNIFER ROSE

107 LOVEL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE

1037 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121646

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CHAMBERS, ALISHA GAIL621 FORTWOOD PL CHATTANOOGA, 374032419Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---CHASE, JOSHUA DEAN409 HARDIN RD KODAK, 377641235Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)---COX, RICKY VAN153 26 HWY 11 N TRENTON, 30742Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE1704 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1,000)---GARRETT, MATTISHA2 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022721Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID2122 ELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS MDMA FOR RESALE---GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySHOPLIFTING---HIGGINS, ANTHONY P730 SOUTH GERMANTOWN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGEDRUGS/SCHEDULE I-VII VIOLATIONS---JAMERSON, CHLOE SHNAE3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---JARRETT, BRANDON DEWAYNE2420 CORRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---JARRETT, JAMES JESSE6912 Mahlon Dr Harrison, 373419601Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOHNSON, AMANDA MARIE4912 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102111Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, JERRY L16 TIN CAN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---KIRKLAND, JEFFERSON BLAKE3918 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALTERING , FALSYING , FORGING REGISTRATION OF TITL---LEE, JAMES E2595 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE1909 Tombras Ave East Ridge, 374122727Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARTINEZ ESPINO, ADALICIA3909 WEST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDING---MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT1601 CITICO AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA1620 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 287 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCDONALD, TRISTEN DOWNEY111 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE3308 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE ASSAULT---MOORE, DAVID JEROME1646 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPROBATION VIOLATIONFAILURE TO APPEAR---PATEL, JITESHBHAI K2309 RANCH HILL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PETERS, DAKOTA JAMES785 CHERI CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PEZZULO, EMILY MARIE5555 HIXSON PIKE #213 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---POTEET, ALISHA D1306 VERMONT AVE ETOWAH, 373311037Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR JR1206 P0PLAR STREET APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM UNDER $1,000)---ROBINSON, JAMES Q3416 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SCOTT, JAMES KING2606 MAPLE ROAD ROME, 30161Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSPEEDINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SCOTT, SPENCER LORNE14227 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SELLER, ADAM DEAN274 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 373226916Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHERRARD, HAYLIE NECOLE7308 SHADYVILLE LANE BOX 6919 WAKE ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, MICHAEL AUSTIN423 ENGLISH OAKS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---SNEED, MICHAEL ANTHONY9719 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SPARGO, JAMES STEPHEN221 DELMONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SPARKS, SIOBHAN NATASHA2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SPIVEY, PAULA MICHELLEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKEDRECKLESS DRIVINGFELONY EVADINGREGISTRATION VIOLATION---STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN4835 RANCO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK132 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TAYLOR, LESLIE ANN2006 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCTVIOLATION OF PROBATION ((POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH---TRAN, TOM VIET233 BROOK LEA CV LAWRENCEVILLE, 30044Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONREFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION---WAIGHT, DEVON ZAIRE3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALKER, ANTONIO JERMON507 SHARPSTONE BEND APT 507 STOCKBRIDGE, 30281Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---WATKINS, NATHAN ANDER1703 STANFIEL ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULT