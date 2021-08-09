2 Injured In Fire On Gillespie Road Early Monday Morning

Two people were transported to the hospital following a fire at a Chattanooga home caused by a dangerous practice.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 700 block of Gillespie Road at 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters entered the structure from the back porch to find an elderly woman with serious injuries. Crews then located the room where the fire took place. The fire was out upon arrival with damage to a recliner and end table. A fan was set up for smoke removal and aid was administered to the patient.

HCEMS arrived and assumed care and transported the woman to the hospital. A second injured patient had minor burns to their hand and foot and was also transported to the hospital.

Investigators learned that the elderly woman had been smoking while on oxygen, causing a fire. It left her with third degree burns under her arm and down her left side. A relative also sustained burns when they rushed to put the fire out and help their injured family member.

Officials said, "We want to remind the public that smoking while on oxygen is extremely dangerous. Please don't do it. It increases your chances of having a severe burn injury and often causes fires."