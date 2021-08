Georgia Has Over 10,000 New COVID Cases, Whitfield County Has Another Death

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 30 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,856.There are 10,006 new cases, as that total reaches 963,802 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 68,056, which is an increase of 208 from Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 6,209 cases, up 50; 70 deaths; 273 hospitalizations, up 2Chattooga County: 2,342 cases, up 15; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,310 cases, up 13; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 7,095 cases, up 47; 82 deaths, down 1; 301 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 15,551 cases, up 114; 236 deaths, up 1; 809 hospitalizations, up 1