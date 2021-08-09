 Monday, August 9, 2021 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Mayor Kelly Appoints Mary Beth Ikard And Karitsa Mosley Jones To Fill Key Vacancies In City Hall

Monday, August 9, 2021
Mary Beth Ikard
Mary Beth Ikard

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced the appointment of Mary Beth Ikard — a veteran policy and public-relations practitioner for local, regional, and state government — as the city’s Director of Communications, effective Monday.

Mayor Kelly also announced the appointment of Karitsa Mosley Jones, a member of the Hamilton County School Board, fellow at the city’s Office of Early Learning, and licensed social worker, to head up the city’s Community Forward Schools Partnership, also effective on Monday.

Ms.

Ikard is the outgoing director of sustainability for Mayor John Cooper and the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. She was originally appointed in 2015 by then Mayor Megan Barry to advance policy on transit and transportation, in addition to sustainability. 

Prior to working in the mayor’s office, for more than five years she led communications for the Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization — the lead policy, planning, and funding authority for surface transportation throughout the greater-Nashville region. 

She also directed communications and marketing for Governor Phil Bredesen’s Books from Birth Foundation, where she generated support for county affiliates of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. While at Katcher Vaughn and Bailey Public Relations, she also worked on BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee’s health-prevention programs for children and youth. She began her career in the press office for the late Indiana Governor Frank O’Bannon, and then moved into public affairs for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. 

Ms. Ikard holds a B.A. in Journalism from Indiana University and Accreditation in Public Relations, and is an MFA candidate with the Sewanee School of Letters.

“Mary Beth’s yearslong commitment to public service and proven track-record of policy successes for local government make her uniquely qualified to lead communications for my administration,” said Mayor Kelly. “There’s no substitute for experience: Having worked directly for three mayors, as well as a board of city and county mayors from across Middle Tennessee, she knows exactly the types of challenges — and opportunities — that cities are facing in our state.”

Ms. Mosley Jones is serving her second term on the Hamilton County School Board as the District 5 representative, where she has advocated for greater community engagement and closing achievement gaps in schools.

She is a Pritzker Fellow in Chattanooga’s Office of Early Learning, and is an adjunct professor in the Department of Social Work at UTC. 

She is also a licensed social worker who has spent more than 12 years working to help families in our community, and was a member of the 2015 inaugural class of the Harvard Business School’s Young American Leaders program.

Ms. Mosley Jones earned her master’s degree in social work, and her bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Alabama A&M University. 

As the director of the Community Forward Schools, Ms. Mosley Jones will oversee a staff of seven who will work to connect students and parents to city resources and leverage the city’s community centers to better serve our students. 

“Ensuring that every single child has access to an excellent education is the most important challenge — and the most important opportunity — facing our city,” Mayor Kelly said. “These young people are the future of Chattanooga; we have no greater opportunity or more urgent need for investment. I know that Karitsa is up to the task of leveraging city resources, community support, and critical partners for our schools and our students.”

Karitsa Mosley Jones
Karitsa Mosley Jones

August 9, 2021

Landmark Nikki's Restaurant To Be Razed; Replaced By 25 Small Condos

August 9, 2021

St. Jude School Places Mask Mandate After 3 Students Test Positive For COVID-19

August 9, 2021

Body Found In Charleston, Tn. Last Thursday Is Identified As Carissa Hamby, 32, Of Cleveland


The landmark Nikki's Drive Inn on Cherokee Boulevard in North Chattanooga will be razed soon to make way for a new condo complex, officials of Fletcher Bright Company said. Cardon Smith, vice ... (click for more)

St. Jude School has put a mask mandate into place for at least two weeks after three students tested positive for COVID-19 Sedonna J. Prater, s uperintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese ... (click for more)

A body found last Thursday near Charleston, Tn., has been identified as that of Carissa Diane Hamby, 32, of Cleveland. That day at approximately 11:50 a.m., it was reported that a body ... (click for more)



Opinion

Bill Wallace: Hapless Lookouts Make For "What A Weekend"

Our granddaughters joined us for a twilight Lookouts baseball game Saturday. They love the ballpark, seeing the players and concessions but miss the stadium vendors. After three hot dogs, a tray of chili/cheese nachos, a large diet coke, a couple of neon-colored sports drinks, a bag of peanuts and a couple of cups of soft-serve ice creams in cardboard cups and no plastic Lookouts ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Here’s To The Angels

In the last three weeks, as the Delta variant of the complex COVID puzzle strengthens its grip, I have read reams of stories about today’s bully, this highly contagious disease that has descended upon us when we are worn out after 18 months of pandemic war. Oddly, I’ve read from experts, pseudo-experts of Facebook and Twitter who I am convinced have no validity, and a healthy mix ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)

Caesar Martinez A Superhero For Talon GC

“DC vs Marvel” is this generation’s version of “Sony vs Nintendo”, a perhaps pointless debate that has probably ruined countless friendships and taken unknown numbers of precious hours away from people’s time. Each side has swaths of supporters, equipped with knowledge of the subject and ready to defend their viewpoint to the bitter end (an end no person can see). Caesar “CEEZ” ... (click for more)


