St. Jude School Places Mask Mandate After 3 Students Test Positive For COVID-19

St. Jude School has put a mask mandate into place for at least two weeks after three students tested positive for COVID-19

Sedonna J. Prater, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Knoxville, wrote:

It is with concern that I inform you that there have been three positive student cases of COVID-19 since school began.

All students who are considered close contacts following Hamilton County Health Department’s protocol have been personally notified.

"After consultation with Bishop Stika, Father Charlie Burton, and Dr. Josh Overton, St. Jude Catholic School will implement universal masking for students and faculty regardless of vaccination status beginning tomorrow, August 10, 2021.

"This mandate will be in place for at least two weeks at which time the mask requirement will be re-evaluated. Thank you for understanding and supporting us in trying to ensure the health and welfare of our students."

