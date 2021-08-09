 Tuesday, August 10, 2021 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

St. Jude School Places Mask Mandate After 3 Students Test Positive For COVID-19

Monday, August 9, 2021

St. Jude School has put a mask mandate into place for at least two weeks after three students tested positive for COVID-19

Sedonna J. Prater, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Knoxville, wrote:

It is with concern that I inform you that there have been three positive student cases of COVID-19 since school began.

All students who are considered close contacts following Hamilton County Health Department’s protocol have been personally notified.

"After consultation with Bishop Stika, Father Charlie Burton, and Dr. Josh Overton, St. Jude Catholic School will implement universal masking for students and faculty regardless of vaccination status beginning tomorrow, August 10, 2021.

"This mandate will be in place for at least two weeks at which time the mask requirement will be re-evaluated. Thank you for understanding and supporting us in trying to ensure the health and welfare of our students."


August 10, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CALDERON-SUAREZ, MANUEL EVUZRDO 211 PROSPERITY LN Chattanooga, 374215142 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY --- CURTIS, SHAWN KATO 2312 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043713 ... (click for more)

Landmark Nikki's Restaurant To Be Razed; Replaced By 25 Small Condos

The landmark Nikki's Drive Inn on Cherokee Boulevard in North Chattanooga will be razed soon to make way for a new condo complex, officials of Fletcher Bright Company said. Cardon Smith, vice president, said the compact development will include 25 condos. They will be one bedroom and one bath and have 528 square feet each. Mr. Smith said a number of people have asked for items ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bill Wallace: Hapless Lookouts Make For "What A Weekend"

Our granddaughters joined us for a twilight Lookouts baseball game Saturday. They love the ballpark, seeing the players and concessions but miss the stadium vendors. After three hot dogs, a tray of chili/cheese nachos, a large diet coke, a couple of neon-colored sports drinks, a bag of peanuts and a couple of cups of soft-serve ice creams in cardboard cups and no plastic Lookouts ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Things Are Worse

Many generations of men, and later women, have learned there are three ways one accomplishes any challenge – the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. When you are in fatigues, there is just one way. On Monday the Secretary of Defense announced all military personnel will take the COVID vaccine and there is … no other way. I am a huge proponent of the vaccine as a personal ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)

Caesar Martinez A Superhero For Talon GC

“DC vs Marvel” is this generation’s version of “Sony vs Nintendo”, a perhaps pointless debate that has probably ruined countless friendships and taken unknown numbers of precious hours away from people’s time. Each side has swaths of supporters, equipped with knowledge of the subject and ready to defend their viewpoint to the bitter end (an end no person can see). Caesar “CEEZ” ... (click for more)


