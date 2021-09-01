Roads Affected Due To Remnants Of Hurricane Ida

Several Chattanooga roads continue to be affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The following locations are closed or have limited access:

10:00 p.m. update:

Davidson Road's automated flood protection gates are activated due to water across the road. Flooding is expected to worsen during the evening as South Chickamauga Creek and its tributaries peak late Wednesday morning. Do not attempt to go around the automated gates. Once the road is clear and inspected, only then will the gates rise for access. Davidson Road had reopened by late Wednesday afternoon.

4:45 p.m. update:

Shallowford Road at Jenkins Road (westbound flooded)

2024 Dodson Ave. (flooding)

Confirmed Reopened:

7534 Noah Reid Road

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.