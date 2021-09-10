Police Blotter: Woman Not Welcome At Waffle House Anymore; Woman Making Herself Comfortable At Condemned House

An officer went to check the welfare of a female at E 11th St/Central Ave. The woman was asking if she could get a ride to the Waffle House on E 23rd St. The officer knew that she had been trespassed from that location and other surrounding businesses in that area. The officer "came to an agreement" with the woman "that we would change her transport location to the Community Kitchen." She was taken there without incident.

* * *

Police responded to a request for disorder prevention at an apartment on N. Quail Lane. A woman told police she was moving out of her apartment and needed an officer to stand by to keep the peace between her and her ex-boyfriend. The woman was able to remove her belongings from the apartment without incident.

* * *

A homeless man told police he had received two Social Security checks, which he had put in his pocket. He said one was for $15,200 and the other for $1,184. He said the checks were mailed to him at Wheeler Homes, but he could not confirm an address there. He said that while in the area of Bailey Avenue and S. Orchard Knob Avenue he laid down to sleep about 8 p.m. the night before. He said the checks were in his right front pants pocket. He said while he was asleep someone stole the checks out of his pocket and he did not wake up to realize someone was taking them out of his pocket. "I was dead to the world," he said. He said he woke up at about 3 a.m. to discover the checks were gone. He had no suspect information and no other information to offer.

* * *

A woman on McBrien Road told police that someone stole her tag off her vehicle. She had no other information. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Maple Street Court told police there is a black female that she only knows by her first name, and they have been involved in several altercations in the past. She said she had an altercation with her last December and again in June. She said she doesn't want to prosecute, but wants it notated that she wants this woman to leave her alone, as she starts school soon. Police said that they would write a report notating this and if anything occurred in the future she would have a report on file.

* * *

Two women on Cypress Street Court told police they have been receiving messages from people on Facebook telling them that one of the women's ex-girlfriend has been making statements about them both. The woman said that her ex in the past has showed up at her job and has come around her home. She said she does not have any physical evidence at this time, but will work on providing it to police. The two women said they wanted a report done as the one woman has a pending case involving the ex. Police will continue to investigate this incident and speak with CHA to attempt to pull housing cameras.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police that someone stole his catalytic converter. Officers reviewed the footage and saw a silver Lexus or Accra SUV pull up behind the box truck. A white male got out of the SUV and began to cut off the catalytic converter. Officers were unable to see a the tag of the vehicle in the video. Officers called another investigator, who said he would go look at the video tomorrow.

* * *

A woman on Central Avenue said she and her boyfriend were in a verbal argument. She said she just wanted him to leave her alone as she is still mourning the loss of her grandson. The man said that he wouldn't speak to her for the rest of the night.

* * *

Officers were called to an unconscious person on E. Main Street. A woman was found sprawled out on the sidewalk. Upon police arrival, she was able to sit up but was heavily intoxicated and not compliant with police. Specifically, she dumped water on one officer, refused to answer questions, and was verbally aggressive. She was left in the care of her cousin who lives nearby.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer observed the front door of 3820 Brainerd Rd, Mayo's, had been broken. Police cleared the building and did not find anyone. There were still tools, alcohol, money, and electronics all in the building. Police and dispatch attempted to reach a responsible party in every way, but was unsuccessful. Police were unable to secure the door at this time.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Van Buren Street to check for people running down the street following a vehicle. Police at this time drove the area and were unable to locate any suspicious people or vehicles.

* * *

Police were called for a theft at Speedway on Hickory Valley Road. A clerk said a black male came in, went to the beer cooler and got 3-5 cases of beer. The clerk then observed the man walking out of the store with them. He got into a white SUV and left onto Hickory Valley Road toward Highway 153. Police searched the area for the white SUV but were unable to locate it.

* * *

A vehicle was observed traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone and into a 45 mph zone on 27 southbound. The man was given a verbal warning.

* * *

At E. Brainerd Rd/Hickory Valley Rd., police dealt with a broken down 99 Mazda MIA (TN off to the left side of the road. This posed as a safety hazard to other vehicles. The vehicle was towed by Yates Towing.

* * *

A man reported the theft of items from his vehicle at the Chattanoogan hotel at 1201 Broad St. He said someone entered his unlocked Jeep Wrangler and stole several items between the hours of 10:30 the previous night and 8:30 the next morning. The suspect(s) opened the unlocked tailgate to gain access inside. The suspect(s) stole an LG 70-inch television and an Apple iPad Pro (silver/gray), that was in the trunk area of the Jeep. The total loss was approximately $2,500.

* * *

A woman told police that she left her backpack on the cat walk at her job at UPS, 4300 Founders Way. while working. She said that while it was unattended, someone stole her Apple iphone11 and her Apple iphone 8 from it. She said that she did a locate on one of the phones and found it to be at a residence on Old Britain Circle in the county. She said she met a HCSO deputy at that location and he knocked on the door and a person came to the door and said she does not have her phones. She said her phones were not recovered.

* * *

A woman on S. Orchard Knob Avenue told police that she let her friend borrow her vehicle the day before and he had not yet returned it. She said she allowed him to use the car to pick up her "niece's grandmother" and bring her home. She also said she told him to bring the vehicle right back, but she did not express an amount of time that he could use the vehicle. She said her car is a gold 2001 Chrysler Town and Country with a dent on the rear driver's side of the vehicle. She did not have further information and said that if she was able to gather the license plate or VIN information she would contact police to add to the report. Without this information, the vehicle cannot be entered into NCIC as stolen. The woman said she wanted to press charges for motor vehicle theft against her friend. The officer contacted the Hamilton County Magistrate's office and discussed this case and was instructed that, without the vehicle information, there is not a way to prove that the vehicle belongs to the woman, and also that under these circumstances a reasonable amount of time to return the vehicle has not yet occurred. Based on these factors, a warrant cannot be obtained. If at a later date more information is provided for this report, then further action can be taken.

* * *

An employee of Wise Construction Company, 26 E Main St., told police that sometime overnight someone tried three times to bust out the window of a 2016 Ford F150 pickup. He said the window was shattered but not broken out. He thinks it will cost between $300-$500 to have the window replaced.

* * *

A man called police from 5323 Dorsey St. and told them a woman is not suppose to be at this location due to the fact that it was condemned on Friday. He said the woman arrived unannounced and started name calling and yelled at him. He said he is allowed to work on the property and the woman had already been told to leave. The woman had left the area in a black Chevy sedan prior to police arrival. The man told police he could see where the woman and another person had taken showers and smoked weed in the lower level. He said he would notify officers if and when the woman returned. There is a condemned order on the post outside the door per the city.