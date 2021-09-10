Woman Says Boyfriend Shot Her After She Threatened To Slash His Tires

A man charged with shooting his girlfriend during a July argument is now in custody.Police responded to a shot person report on Highland avenue on July 14, where they spoke to the victim. She told them she had been arguing with her boyfriend Kaelan Duckett, 21, when Duckett pulled a handgun out and shot at her multiple times. One of those bullets struck her in her left leg.Two young witnesses also spoke to police, and police collected seven spent shell casings and one live cartridge. An investigator spoke to the victim after she was transported to Erlanger Hospital. Police said she told them that she wanted a ride but her boyfriend had refused, and that he became angry when she threatened to slash his tires.She told police that he pulled a handgun out while arguing and brandished it, and that she crossed the street to get away from him.She said he shot at least five times, but only one hit her. She did not have a working phone, so she flagged down a vehicle and rode to her cousin’s house.On Wednesday night, police arrested Duckett and booked him a few hours later at the county jail. Duckett is facing the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and aggravated child abuse.