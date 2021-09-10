Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE



a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the Municipal Government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354 and to accept and appropriate federal funds for the Fiscal Year activities from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided in the American Rescue Plan Act.



b.

An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022.VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2021-0122 G.T. Issa Premier Homes (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1629, 1631, and 1633 Jenkins Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0122 G.T. Issa Premier Homes (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1629, 1631, and 1633 Jenkins Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2021-0124 Iron Horse Properties TN, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2524 Gunbarrel Road and in the 7400 block of Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0124 Iron Horse Properties TN, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2524 Gunbarrel Road and in the 7400 block of Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0131 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1402 Cemetery Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0131 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1402 Cemetery Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0131 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1402 Cemetery Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0121 Richard L. Brown (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1200 block of Gillespie Road, the 3600 block of Through Street, and 3607 Hoyt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0121 Richard L. Brown (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1200 block of Gillespie Road, the 3600 block of Through Street, and 3607 Hoyt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2021-0139 Ethan Collier of Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central BusinessZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 2500 block of East 16th Street, 2300 and 2500 blocks of East 17th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 18th Street, 2500 block of East 19th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 21st Street, 2300 block of East Main Street, 1500 and 2000 block of South Lyerly Street, and 1500 through 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0139 Ethan Collier of Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 2500 block of East 16th Street, 2300 and 2500 blocks of East 17th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 18th Street, 2500 block of East 19th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 21st Street, 2300 block of East Main Street, 1500 and 2000 block of South Lyerly Street, and 1500 through 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSTransportationf. MR-2021-0132 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones on behalf of 1402 Cemetery, LLC c/o Chris Henegar (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 1400 block of Cemetery Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)g. MR-2021-0135 Stantec Consulting Services, LLC c/o Jan Pass on behalf of Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 2000 block of Museum Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to Lease with Hendricks Commercial Properties, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for office space in Suite 300 of the Edney Building located at 1100 Market Street, for an additional term of two (2) years, with the option to renew for one (1) additional term of two (2) years, for the occupancy of approximately 7,790 sq. ft. of space by the Department of Information Technology. (District 8)COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Community Development to award $135,000.00 in CSBG-CV funds to the City of Chattanooga’s Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board (HEB) for the Empact Workforce Initiative, in partnership with the American Jobs Center, The Enterprise Center, Chattanooga State Community College, and the Chattanooga Area Chamber Foundation. (District 7)FINANCEc. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2022-2026, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.d. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in the aggregate amount not to exceed $5,500,000 for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of the following: Alton Park Connector, Bridge Maintenance - Standifer Gap, Community Center Improvements, Fire Training Center Upgrade Planning and Design, Goodwin Road Segment 4 / Hamilton Pl Blvd., Greenway Farm Conference Center, Law Enforcement Training Center, Lynnbrook Park, Roadway Slope Failure, Station 15 Replacement (Addition), Traffic Signal Infrastructure Maintenance, Transit Stop Accessibility (Section 5310).PLANNINGe. 2021-0123 G.T. Issa Premier Homes (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located at 1629, 1631, and 1633 Jenkins Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2021-0125 Iron Horse Properties TN, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located at 2524 Gunbarrel Road, 7408, 7414, 7420, 7424, and 7428 Pinewood Drive. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. Punabha, LLC/Emma Chaudhari, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 2001 Market Street. (District 7)h. Ronald L. Cameron/HJ & Sons, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 2101 McCallie Avenue. (District 8)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Worksi. A resolution to approve the payment of an invoice by Innovyze for software used by WRD for hydraulic modeling of the sanitary sewer collection system in order to meet requirements of the Consent Decree, in the amount of $25,571.00.Transportationj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Shift Transit for the operation of the Bike Chattanooga System on behalf of the City of Chattanooga for a one (1) year renewal at no cost to the City per Resolution No. 29223. (Districts 1, 2, 7 & 8)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Items Listed Below:)? Mapco Express, Inc. d/b/a Mapco #3538 (3709 Cummings Highway) - Certificate of Compliance for Wine in Retail Store (District 1)? Emma Chaudhari d/b/a Kanku’s Bottle Shop - Certificate of Compliance for a Liquor Store (District 7)? HJ & Sons, Inc. d/b/a Joe’s Wine & Spirit - Certificate of Compliance for a Liquor Store (District 8)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2021-0122 G.T. Issa Premier Homes (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1629, 1631, and 1633 Jenkins Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0122 G.T. Issa Premier Homes (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1629, 1631, and 1633 Jenkins Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2021-0124 Iron Horse Properties TN, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2524 Gunbarrel Road and in the 7400 block of Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0124 Iron Horse Properties TN, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2524 Gunbarrel Road and in the 7400 block of Pinewood Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0131 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1402 Cemetery Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0131 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1402 Cemetery Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0131 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1402 Cemetery Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0121 Richard L. Brown (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1200 block of Gillespie Road, the 3600 block of Through Street, and 3607 Hoyt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2021-0121 Richard L. Brown (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1200 block of Gillespie Road, the 3600 block of Through Street, and 3607 Hoyt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2021-0139 Ethan Collier of Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 2500 block of East 16th Street, 2300 and 2500 blocks of East 17th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 18th Street, 2500 block of East 19th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 21st Street, 2300 block of East Main Street, 1500 and 2000 block of South Lyerly Street, and 1500 through 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0139 Ethan Collier of Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 2500 block of East 16th Street, 2300 and 2500 blocks of East 17th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 18th Street, 2500 block of East 19th Street, 2400 and 2500 blocks of East 21st Street, 2300 block of East Main Street, 1500 and 2000 block of South Lyerly Street, and 1500 through 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, C-3 Central Business Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSTransportationf. MR-2021-0132 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones on behalf of 1402 Cemetery, LLC c/o Chris Henegar (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 1400 block of Cemetery Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)g. MR-2021-0135 Stantec Consulting Services, LLC c/o Jan Pass on behalf of Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 2000 block of Museum Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Amendment to Lease with Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA), in substantially the form attached, for clarification of the indemnification and tort liability requirements regarding the leased premises located at 710 E. 12th Street, identified as Tax Parcel Number 145E-U-001.01. (District 8)b. A resolution declaring surplus of approximately 1.97 acres of Tax Map Number 135E-A-005.02, and authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Donation Agreement with Building and Construction Workforce Center, in substantially the form attached, to allow for the expansion of the vocational school parcel, and to authorize the execution of all documents for completion of the transaction. (District 8)EDUCATION AND INNOVATIONInnovationc. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointment of Jim Hall to the Metropolitan Airport Authority.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Monica Kinsey to the Beer and Wrecker Board for District 7 with a term expiration of July 31, 2024.HUMAN RESOURCESe. A resolution amending Resolution No. 30675 and hereby authorizing the Interim Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an amended agreement with Johnston & Associates, Inc. for Third Party Administration of Injury on Duty Occupational Health program claims, for an initial term of two (2) years and twenty-two (22) days, with renewal options of three (3) additional one (1) year periods, for a total contract payment not to exceed $2,508,501.00.POLICEf. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and if awarded, accept Fiscal Year 2022 Eastern Tennessee Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) grant from the State of Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Program for a grant period beginning November 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023, in the amount of $139,629.00.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, for Contract No. R-15-002-202, Sterchi Farms Phase 2, for an increased amount of $42,619.40, plus a new contingency amount of $20,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $310,139.95. (District 5)Transportationh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation for the expansion of the Bike Chattanooga Bicycle Transit System Electric Bicycle Fleet, in the amount of $100,000.00. (Districts 1, 2, 7 & 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Talley Construction Company, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-21-019-201 for construction services associated with Citywide resurfacing, in the amount of $18,018,651.05, with a contingency amount of $1,801,865.11, for a total amount of $19,820,516.16, subject to appropriation of funds.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.