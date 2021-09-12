 Sunday, September 12, 2021 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Developer Wants To Put 166 Single-Family Homes And 32 Townhomes At Former 92-Acre Farm On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

Sunday, September 12, 2021

A developer wants to put 166 single-family lots and 32 townhomes on a 92-acre former family farm at 10444 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

The proposal by Jooma Development LLC also calls for eight community lots.

The scenic property, that includes a farmhouse built in 1949, recently sold for $1,105,000. The property owner is listed as Viola Morgan.

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency recommended denial for a rezoning request, stating, "Approval of this request would introduce the first R-1 Single-Family Residential District along Ooltewah-Georgetown Road north of Mahan Gap Road. The nearest R-1 district along Ooltewah-Georgetown Road is 3.3 miles to the south."

The staff said it would not be compatible with other properties in that area.

On a request for a Planned Unit Development at the site, the staff said, "A 2 dwelling unit/acre conventional subdivision in the existing A-1 district can be developed on this site with an approved plat.

"A PUD at 2 du/acre may be an appropriate solution to development on this site if the decentralized sewer system approval is far enough along in the review process that the PUD plan is reflective of allowable development using that treatment system and if the layout is more compatible to the surrounding rural development form."

The Planning Commission meets on Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.

 


September 12, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Placed Hands On Her Hips And Moved Her; Officer Comes To Aid Of Woman Perched On Rail Of Market Street Bridge

September 11, 2021

Times Free Press Dropping Print Except For Sundays


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDERETE, JOE ERIC 115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for

An officer made contact with a woman on Cherry Street via phone call per her request. She said at approximately 2:30 a.m. a man made eye contact with her, approached her, and said, "Hey." She

The Arkansas owner of the Chattanooga Times Free Press said the newspaper will drop its print editions by next June - except for Sundays. Walter Hussman Jr. said ipads would be provided to



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDERETE, JOE ERIC 115 HARLEY DAVIDSON DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE 4294 HIGHWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37415 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous

An officer made contact with a woman on Cherry Street via phone call per her request. She said at approximately 2:30 a.m. a man made eye contact with her, approached her, and said, "Hey." She said he placed his hands on her hips and gently moved her over as he passed her. She said this action was unnecessary as he already had plenty of room to pass her. She said she is a "key witness"

Opinion

Observations On 9/11 After Attending Soldier's Memorial Service

9/11 will forever be changed for me. Yesterday I attended the memorial service for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Knoxville, one of the 13 murdered in Kabul trying to rescue Americans and allies from a terrorist overrun country created from a totally batched evacuation. I sat in the stands among veterans and local citizens there to pay their respects and voice their outrage at this

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

"A smile starts on the lips, a grin spreads to the eyes, a chuckle comes from the belly; but a good laugh bursts forth from the soul, overflows, and bubbles all around. — Carolyn Birmingham. * * * GREAT ONE-LINERS ON DOGS * -- At what age is it appropriate to tell my dog that he's adopted? * -- It was me, I let the dogs out! * -- I threw a ball for my dog... It's

Sports

Pitt Outlasts Vols, 41-34, In Johnny Majors Classic; Lose Milton, Small To Injuries

A resilient Tennessee team carried the fight to Pitt for 60 minutes on Saturday afternoon, coming up just short in a 41-34 setback in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium. With a crowd of 82,203 looking on, UT (1-1) drove deep into Pitt territory with an opportunity to tie the game at 41, but it was stymied on a fourth-and-one rush attempt from the three-yard line

Dan Fleser: Missed Opportunities Leave Vols Pondering What Could Have Been

Tennessee might have lost a football game on Saturday when the Vols were winning. Huh? After a nearly four-hour marathon ended with Pitt's 41-34 victory at Neyland Stadium, it was hard to remember how it began. An auspicious start, though, should have been better. UT coach Josh Heupel was justified in considering the outcome in broader terms. The Vols, after all,


