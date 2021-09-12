Developer Wants To Put 166 Single-Family Homes And 32 Townhomes At Former 92-Acre Farm On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

A developer wants to put 166 single-family lots and 32 townhomes on a 92-acre former family farm at 10444 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

The proposal by Jooma Development LLC also calls for eight community lots.

The scenic property, that includes a farmhouse built in 1949, recently sold for $1,105,000. The property owner is listed as Viola Morgan.

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency recommended denial for a rezoning request, stating, "Approval of this request would introduce the first R-1 Single-Family Residential District along Ooltewah-Georgetown Road north of Mahan Gap Road. The nearest R-1 district along Ooltewah-Georgetown Road is 3.3 miles to the south."

The staff said it would not be compatible with other properties in that area.

On a request for a Planned Unit Development at the site, the staff said, "A 2 dwelling unit/acre conventional subdivision in the existing A-1 district can be developed on this site with an approved plat.

"A PUD at 2 du/acre may be an appropriate solution to development on this site if the decentralized sewer system approval is far enough along in the review process that the PUD plan is reflective of allowable development using that treatment system and if the layout is more compatible to the surrounding rural development form."

The Planning Commission meets on Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.