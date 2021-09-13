Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, JAMES RAYMOND
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
-----
BALLEW, LABRA MICHAEL
7037 COOLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
BONDS, MELVIN
1305 CYPRUS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(POSSESSION OF O
-----
BURCH, DIAMOND
1209 SHERIDAN AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
CANTRELL, JEREMY PHILLIP
9953 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
REGISTRATION VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II
POSS SCHEDULE II DRUGS
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
-----
CORBIN, MATTHEW ANTHONY
3212 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
CULLOM, GRACIOUS H
612 HIGHVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER
137 HENDRICKS BLVD Chattanooga, 374054613
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
-----
FELL, JOSHUA SHANE
933 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS
127 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
FINE, JANAE CHEYENNE
2709 CITICO AVE APT M3 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE
2810 SAINT JOHNS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
GAMBLE, TIMOTHY DANIEL
452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
-----
GEORGE, LIDARRIUS
2516 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061937
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
HALL, JASON MATTHEW
5965 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
HOLLAND, TONY LEE
233 MCKELL CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE
14252 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
-----
JONES, GAMEEL LABRON
1211 SHEREDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
JONES, TERA BROOKE
6711 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 373636827
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
LITTLE, JASON LEWIS
505 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
-----
MABRY, DARRELL ALEXANDER
812 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
MCFALLS, DONNIE ALLEN
959 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE
137 HENDRICKS BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
MCKINLEY, TRIDARIOUS DEVONTE
2580 KINGSLEY COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
-----
MORGAN, MARQUES
874 ARLIINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
PETTY, CHRISTIAN CORDALE
222 WHITTEMORE ST RINGGOLD, 307362519
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
ROBLERO VELASQUEZ, NELWIN W
5401 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
ROLLINS, KENNETH R
7654 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163518
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
-----
SEATON, MINDY JEAN
5840 LAKE RESORT TERRANCE APT. N210 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE
1404 EBENEZER RD KNOXVILLE, 379221447
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
7275 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30753
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT
1701 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE
-----
THOMAS, MICHAEL JEROME
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PTR
-----
TINKER, MARK DUSTIN
735 CHERI CIR WHITWELL, 373975406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WALLS, RYAN CLARK
1326 SUNSET DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772942
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
-----
WEBB, JERRY WAYNE
SUPER 8 MOTEL TIFTONIA, 371383803
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
WHITE, JOHN THOMAS
132 N. MOSS AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT