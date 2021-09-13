Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JAMES RAYMOND

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

-----

BALLEW, LABRA MICHAEL

7037 COOLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

BONDS, MELVIN

1305 CYPRUS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON 3

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(POSSESSION OF O-----BURCH, DIAMOND1209 SHERIDAN AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT-----CANTRELL, JEREMY PHILLIP9953 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyREGISTRATION VIOLATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION SCHEDULE IIPOSS SCHEDULE II DRUGSEVADING ARRESTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE-----CORBIN, MATTHEW ANTHONY3212 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSTALKINGVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR-----CULLOM, GRACIOUS H612 HIGHVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER137 HENDRICKS BLVD Chattanooga, 374054613Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)-----FELL, JOSHUA SHANE933 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT-----FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS127 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----FINE, JANAE CHEYENNE2709 CITICO AVE APT M3 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE2810 SAINT JOHNS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----GAMBLE, TIMOTHY DANIEL452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT-----GEORGE, LIDARRIUS2516 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061937Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HALL, JASON MATTHEW5965 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HOLLAND, TONY LEE233 MCKELL CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----HOLLOWAY, RYAN LEE14252 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS-----JONES, GAMEEL LABRON1211 SHEREDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-----JONES, TERA BROOKE6711 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 373636827Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----LITTLE, JASON LEWIS505 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS-----MABRY, DARRELL ALEXANDER812 CHESTNUT WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----MCFALLS, DONNIE ALLEN959 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR-----MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE137 HENDRICKS BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----MCKINLEY, TRIDARIOUS DEVONTE2580 KINGSLEY COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED-----MORGAN, MARQUES874 ARLIINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----PETTY, CHRISTIAN CORDALE222 WHITTEMORE ST RINGGOLD, 307362519Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----ROBLERO VELASQUEZ, NELWIN W5401 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----ROLLINS, KENNETH R7654 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163518Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY-----SEATON, MINDY JEAN5840 LAKE RESORT TERRANCE APT. N210 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----SMITH, BRIANA LASHYE1404 EBENEZER RD KNOXVILLE, 379221447Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN7275 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30753Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT1701 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUIPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE-----THOMAS, MICHAEL JEROME727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PTR-----TINKER, MARK DUSTIN735 CHERI CIR WHITWELL, 373975406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----WALLS, RYAN CLARK1326 SUNSET DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772942Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT-----WEBB, JERRY WAYNESUPER 8 MOTEL TIFTONIA, 371383803Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----WHITE, JOHN THOMAS132 N. MOSS AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT