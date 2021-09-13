September 13, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The County Schools have outlined how $77.3 million in COVID stimulus funds will be spent.
The items include $25 million toward construction of a new facility for Tyner High/Middle School and ... (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 6-12:
MCCAULEY THOMAS DARRELL B/M 28 MISD OFFICER THOMASON SEAT BELT, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WORKMAN DANIEL AARON ... (click for more)
The County Schools have outlined how $77.3 million in COVID stimulus funds will be spent.
The items include $25 million toward construction of a new facility for Tyner High/Middle School and $5 million toward renovations for the new CSLA campus.
The schools will spend $17,178,871 for after school tutoring and Summer Reach programs. That will include ESL support and newcomer ... (click for more)
9/11 will forever be changed for me. Yesterday I attended the memorial service for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Knoxville, one of the 13 murdered in Kabul trying to rescue Americans and allies from a terrorist overrun country created from a totally batched evacuation.
I sat in the stands among veterans and local citizens there to pay their respects and voice their outrage at this ... (click for more)
I have long been a huge fan of the Ig Nobel Prizes, an annual ceremony based on scientifically grounded principles that make you laugh due to their silliness but to also think because each is proven very solidly a serious scientific research paper. The 2021 Awards, always presented at Harvard, were announced Thursday night and each recipient was awarded a cash gift for the first ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year.
The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots.
“We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)
A resilient Tennessee team carried the fight to Pitt for 60 minutes on Saturday afternoon, coming up just short in a 41-34 setback in the Johnny Majors Classic at Neyland Stadium.
With a crowd of 82,203 looking on, UT (1-1) drove deep into Pitt territory with an opportunity to tie the game at 41, but it was stymied on a fourth-and-one rush attempt from the three-yard line ... (click for more)