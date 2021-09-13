Hamilton County Has Record COVID Hospitalizations And ICU Patients, 5 More Deaths And 353 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported five more deaths from the coronavirus and 353 new positive cases on Monday. The case number is up from 346 on Friday. The total cases in the county now stands at 58,652.



The death total is at 583 in the county. The new deaths are reported to be two men and three women; all white; one age 11-20, two age 61-70, one age 71-80, and one age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 372 in Hamilton County - up from 357 on Friday.

Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 128 Hamilton County inpatients and 99 patients are in ICU, up from 84 on Friday. This is the highest number of hospitalizations and ICU patients of COVID to date.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 54,592, which is 93 percent. There are 3,477 active cases, up from 3,461 on Friday.