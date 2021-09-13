Pair Charged With Murder Of Frank Johnson On Teakwood Drive On May 8, 2020

Chattanooga Police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Frank Johnson on Teakwood Drive on May 8, 2020.
Devonte White, 28, and Dominique Brown, 29, are both charged with first-degree murder and felony reckless endangerment.
Both suspects are in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center.
On May 8, 2020 at approximately 7:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of person shot in the 4000 block of Teakwood Drive.
Upon arrival, police located a person with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside a residence. Hamilton County EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.