Pair Charged With Murder Of Frank Johnson On Teakwood Drive On May 8, 2020

Chattanooga Police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Frank Johnson on Teakwood Drive on May 8, 2020.

Devonte White, 28, and Dominique Brown, 29, are both charged with first-degree murder and felony reckless endangerment.

Both suspects are in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center.

On May 8 , 2020 at approximately 7:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of p erson shot in the 4000 block of Teakwood Drive.