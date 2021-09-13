 Monday, September 13, 2021 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Board Hires Same Firm That Brought Bryan Johnson To County Schools To Help Pick His Successor

Monday, September 13, 2021

The County School Board voted Monday to hire the same firm that brought Supt. Bryan Johnson to Chattanooga to help pick his successor.

The board vote 7-2 to hire Buffkin/Baker for the search. It had a $63,000 price tag for a full search, and also offered to vet candidates at $2,000 per candidate. The charge for candidates not making it past the initial step would be $500.

There was a 4-4 vote on proceeding with the latter $2,000/$500 vetting option with Rhonda Thurman abstaining. Ms. Thurman, who had not wanted any kind of search after earlier endorsing deputy superintendent Justin Robertson, then switched her vote to yes "to move the process along."

Also voting yes were Joe Smith, Joe Wingate, James Walker and Tucker McClendon.

Opposed were Jenny Hill, Tiffanie Roberson, Karitsa Jones and Marco Perez.

Both internal and external candidates will be welcome to apply.

There were two other search firms who made presentations. McPherson Jacobson LLC wanted $20,100 for an internal search and $50,000 for a formal search. Ray and Associates asked a base $12,000.

Buffkin/Baker representative Ken Carrick will again handle the search.

Mr. Smith said of the option offered by Mr. Carrick on the vetting, "I bet he knows we've got a very qualified internal candidate."

Ms. Robinson said, "I didn't get the memo" on the internal candidate. She said she wanted a full process to select the best choice and said she did not want to get involved with going through resumes.

She said the vetting process with the schools making a superintendent posting "may not bring in the best candidates. I don't think Bryan Johnson would have applied under this option. We did it right last time. I want to knock it out of the park again. I want an All Star." 

Ms. Hill said the next leader needed to be ready for bold new initiatives beyond those crafted by Supt. Johnson and the board. She said of a speedy process outlined by board attorney Scott Bennett, "Are we going to have a superintendent by Friday?" She said it sounded like "we just add hot water and stir."

Mr. McClendon said the school posting would get just as many contenders as that "by a fancy search firm."

Ms. Thurman said superintendent candidates "already know that this job is open. I call it the Superintendent Shuffle."

She said, "I have questions about a superintendent who would leave his school this time of the year."

Ms. Jones said the board should pay attention to those within the system who have come up through the ranks, saying there are "some amazing local candidates.".

Ms. Thurman said if the board could not find a top-notch local candidate "then shame on us."

She said Dr. Johnson "didn't walk in here on water, and he didn't walk out on water. He walked out on us. He showed no loyalty to the students or to Hamilton County."

 

 

 


September 13, 2021

Multiple Shots Fired As Vehicles Drive On East Brainerd Road Just Off I-75

September 13, 2021

Hagerty Hits Biden Vaccine Order

September 13, 2021

House Candidate Has No Comment On Rape Allegation


Multiple shots were fired as two vehicles drove along East Brainerd Road just off I-75 on Saturday night.

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) released the following statement regarding President Joe Biden's announced rule requiring that, in order to work, all employees of private employers with 100 or more employees must be vaccinated or subject to at-least-weekly COVID testing.

House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her. He did, however, resign as vice chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party.



Multiple shots were fired as two vehicles drove along East Brainerd Road just off I-75 on Saturday night. A citizen with a law enforcement background said he was driving to his home in that section of the 7100 block of East Brainerd Road around 9:15 p.m. when he was passed by one patrol vehicle with its blue lights on, then three more.

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.

Roy Exum: The 2021 Ig Nobel Prizes

I have long been a huge fan of the Ig Nobel Prizes, an annual ceremony based on scientifically grounded principles that make you laugh due to their silliness but to also think because each is proven very solidly a serious scientific research paper. The 2021 Awards, always presented at Harvard, were announced Thursday night and each recipient was awarded a cash gift for the first ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Fluid At UT

Josh Heupel answered a question regarding Tennessee’s quarterback situation on Monday with a passing thought. How ironic – for now anyway. The Vols’ first-year head coach dismissed without elaborating any connection between the prevailing uncertainty at the position and adversity. Heupel then said “multiple factors” will determine who starts against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. ... (click for more)

UTK Scores Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. “We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)


