36-Year-Old Man Shot On Stuart Street Monday
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
A 36-year-old man was shot in the 2300 block of Stuart Street on Monday afternoon.
Chattanooga Police were advised that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at approximately 2:59 p.m. on Monday.
Officers responded to the location on Stuart Street, located a crime scene and secured it.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that the victim was in his car near the scene when someone in an unknown vehicle began shooting, striking him.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.