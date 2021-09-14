 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 101 More Coronavirus Deaths And 4,840 More Cases

Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 101 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,806.

There are 4,840 new cases as that total reaches 1,169,437 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 76,860, which is an increase of 560 from the day before.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 7,583 cases, up 18; 73 deaths; 282 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 3,270 cases, up 19; 71 deaths, up 1; 220 hospitalizations, up 6

Dade County: 1,661 cases, up 3; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations

Walker County: 8,719 cases, up 38; 91 deaths, up 1; 325 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 18,126 cases, up 48; 261 deaths; 854 hospitalizations, up 1

September 14, 2021

House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her. He said, "I know what you are referring to, but I have been advised ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said they have contacted a man who was attacked by a gang near the riverfront on Sunday and are now seeking the public's help in identifying the attackers. Police said, ... (click for more)

TDOT contract crews have completed the phase one project of the I-75/I-24 interchange modification in Hamilton County on time and within budget. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. was the ... (click for more)



House District 29 candidate Deangelo Jelks said he had no comment on allegations by a campaign worker that he had raped her. He said, "I know what you are referring to, but I have been advised not to comment." He did, however, resign as vice chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party. Mr. Jelks has not been charged with any crime, but Chattanooga Police are investigating ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said they have contacted a man who was attacked by a gang near the riverfront on Sunday and are now seeking the public's help in identifying the attackers. Police said, "A CPD officer was able to make contact with the complainant Monday afternoon. The adult male told the officer he left the area after the incident and had not filed a report. The officer ... (click for more)

Opinion

Alan Derthick's Legacy

Alan was a gentle giant who contributed greatly to his community, profession, and the built environment. Many will remember the well designed but small mobile office that he and partner Carroll Henley worked out of on Signal Mountain when they began designing unique contemporary homes and offices mostly on the mountain.. Because of their strong work ethic and commitment to quality ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Chaplain’s Memory

When America was attacked this time 20 years ago, Jim Jenkins was a Navy chaplain assigned to a group of Coast Guard chaplains and, as fate would have it, they were immediately deployed to New York City’s ground zero, where each was desperately needed. There were 3,000 casualties amidst soul-shaking circumstances – indeed – and the fact Chaplain Jenkins ministered to hundreds of ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Fluid At UT

Josh Heupel answered a question regarding Tennessee’s quarterback situation on Monday with a passing thought. How ironic – for now anyway. The Vols’ first-year head coach dismissed without elaborating any connection between the prevailing uncertainty at the position and adversity. Heupel then said “multiple factors” will determine who starts against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. ... (click for more)

UTK Scores Three In Second Half To Win Over UTC

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to #19 Tennessee Sunday evening at the UTC Sports Complex in non-conference action. UTC falls to 3-5 overall and the Lady Vols improve to 7-0 on the year. The Mocs held Tennessee scoreless in the first half and threatened early on a pair of shots. “We defended well, obviously in the first half. We got to halftime 0-0,” head ... (click for more)


