Georgia Has 101 More Coronavirus Deaths And 4,840 More Cases
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 101 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,806.
There are 4,840 new cases as that total reaches 1,169,437 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 76,860, which is an increase of 560 from the day before.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 7,583 cases, up 18; 73 deaths; 282 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 3,270 cases, up 19; 71 deaths, up 1; 220 hospitalizations, up 6
Dade County: 1,661 cases, up 3; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations
Walker County: 8,719 cases, up 38; 91 deaths, up 1; 325 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 18,126 cases, up 48; 261 deaths; 854 hospitalizations, up 1