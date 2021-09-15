Man Arrested For Throwing Incendiary Device Into Neighbor's Yard

A man suspected of “firebombing” his neighbor’s property is now in custody.

Police responded to an aggravated assault report on Tuesday, and were advised that the complainant said his house had been firebombed 10 minutes earlier. Police spoke to the victim, who said that Curtis Lamont McClain, Jr., 40, had driven by his home and thrown a homemade explosive out the window of his truck.

Police said the victim told them that he and McClain had gotten into several arguments in the past, and that McClain had at one point set fire to his front porch. He said the device McClain threw made a small patch of grass catch on fire. Police said they observed the bottle and said “it did resemble a homemade incendiary device known as a Molotov cocktail.” The victim said he heard the vehicle’s engine rev as it drove away.



He told police the car drove past his house a second time, and that he recognized the red Ford F-150, and that McClain was driving it. Police later were informed a vehicle matching the description was driving on Foust Street and they began to drive toward that location.



Police said the driver of the red truck drove several blocks in reverse at high speed when he saw the police on South Orchard Knob. Police said they turned on their emergency lights, and the red truck began to drive away and almost caused several collisions.



Police said the vehicle eventually stopped when it hit a concrete wall, and the driver ran away and hid in a tree. Police placed the man, identified as McClain, into custody and transported him to Silverdale jail.



McClain is charged with possession of explosive components, aggravated assault, arson, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

McClain has an extensive criminal record.