David Cosby, 36, Arrested After 2 Shot On 14th Avenue Early Wednesday Morning

David Cosby, 36, was arrested after two people were shot early Wednesday morning on 14th Avenue.

At approximately 3:44 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3100 block of 14th Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

A short time later a second victim, a woman, 28, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victims were walking near the above location with a third person who was negligently handling a shotgun causing it to fire, striking both victims.

That individual, David Cosby, is now in custody and is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently at the Silverdale Detention Facility.