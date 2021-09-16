3rd Employee At Migrant Children Center In Highland Park Arrested For Sexual Battery

A third female employee who worked at a migrant children facility in Highland Park has been charged with sexual battery by an authority figure.

Rebeka Perez, 22, was booked at the Silverdale Detention Center.

Police said she had inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old male.

She was charged by Chattanooga Police Special Victims Unit investigators.

Arrested earlier were Florencia Guadalupe Renderos Morales, 22, and Randi Jean Duarte, 35.





Police said, "We want to thank our partners, Department of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security Investigations, for their assistance in this continuing investigation."