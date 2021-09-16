 Thursday, September 16, 2021 77.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


3rd Employee At Migrant Children Center In Highland Park Arrested For Sexual Battery

Thursday, September 16, 2021
Rebeka Perez
Rebeka Perez
A third female employee who worked at a migrant children facility in Highland Park has been charged with sexual battery by an authority figure.
 
Rebeka Perez, 22, was booked at the Silverdale Detention Center.
 
Police said she had inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old male.
 
She was charged by Chattanooga Police Special Victims Unit investigators.
 
Arrested earlier were Florencia Guadalupe Renderos Morales, 22, and Randi Jean Duarte, 35.

Police said, "We want to thank our partners, Department of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security Investigations, for their assistance in this continuing investigation."

September 16, 2021

Workman Road Homeless Camp Cleared Out By Motorcycle Store Formerly Operated By Mayor Kelly

September 16, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 15, 2021

Police Do Not Believe Any 'Gang Initiation" Took Place Downtown; Say Man Who Said He Was Attacked Now Won't Talk About Allegation


A large homeless camp on Workman Road has been cleared out by the motorcycle business formerly operated by Mayor Tim Kelly. Mayor Kelly is no longer involved in the operation of his former ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO 2207 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police said they do not believe any gang initiation took place as charged by a man who said on Facebook that he was attacked by a gang near Market Street and Aquarium Way (Second ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Workman Road Homeless Camp Cleared Out By Motorcycle Store Formerly Operated By Mayor Kelly

A large homeless camp on Workman Road has been cleared out by the motorcycle business formerly operated by Mayor Tim Kelly. Mayor Kelly is no longer involved in the operation of his former businesses, city spokesperson Mary Beth Ikard said. She said, "Southern Honda Power Sports paid a contractor to come in and help clear the property. The property realtor requested ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO 2207 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- BELL, KORA Q 7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thoughts On The County Commission And Redistricting

So they say it's time for redistricting. 'Redistricting' means carving up Hamilton County into nine sections of approximately equal population, right? And, as always, we're promised fairness in the process. But 'equal' is supposedly subject to topography and other unavoidable factors, and it's definitely subject to political whim. And 'fairness' is a very flexible term whose definition ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obit Calls Out Culprits

The first paragraph of a woman’s obituary in Illinois earlier this month was an eye-opener. “Springfield, IL—Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others (globally) who were infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC: Potential Is The Key Word For Bahena, Hurtado And Rodriguez

Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC’s Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead. “You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Process Lessons Learned From Pittsburgh Loss

Operating on the premise there’s much to be gained from a loss, Josh Heupel was especially observant this week. Tennessee’s first-year head football coaching watched every move his players made following last Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Everything from their attentiveness in meetings to their competitiveness on the practice field was scrutinized. Did they process the result ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors