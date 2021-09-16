 Thursday, September 16, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Walker County Planning Commission Unanimously Recommends Against Low Income Apartments On Happy Valley Road

Thursday, September 16, 2021

The Walker County Planning Commission on Thursday night voted unanimously to recommend denial for a rezoning request for a planned 156-unit low income development across from Ridgeland High School.

The final decision will be by the five-member Walker County Commission after a second public hearing on Oct. 14.

County officials had noted that "It was just recently brought to our attention that we inadvertently skipped a step in the rezoning process for 2563 Happy Valley Road. The second public hearing was advertised for Feb. 27, 2020, but on that date, it was postponed and never rescheduled."

Jack Mullinax, who made the motion to deny, said he had made a similar motion after a hearing in February 2020 for traffic and other concerns.

An attorney for the Hutcheson estate said he considered that the property had been rezoned correctly already. He said the property had long been rural, but the former Happy Valley Farms was recently divided up and sold. He said the Gateway Development Corporation would be "good neighbors to Walker County."

Josh Manville of Gateway denied that the apartments would be, or could be in the future, Section 8. He said they would meet the needs of working people who were having more and more difficulty finding a place to live.

He said rentals in Walker County currently are at about a 99 percent fill rate.

Mr. Manville said the apartments would rent for $750 per month for one bedroom, $900 for two bedroom and $1,150 for three bedroom. He said market rate would be much higher. 

He said no rent subsidy is involved, and he said tenants are carefully screened, including criminal background checks.

Traffic engineer Steve Meyer said he calculated that the apartments would raise traffic along Happy Valley Road by 2.7 percent in the mornings and four percent in the afternoons.

A number of residents of nearby Mission Glen subdivision spoke against the project and presented a petition bearing 200 names.

They cited increasing traffic, multiple wrecks at the junction of Highway 2A and Happy Valley Road, and concerns about crime and overcrowding of nearby schools.

Paul Wells said a project on a large portion of the farm that is set to bring hundreds of new homes was a good addition, but the low income apartments were not.

Several residents said they had moved to Mission Glen for the rural atmosphere and were opposed to multi-family.

On the crime issue, one man said a nearby store hides its straws to keep them away from drug users. Another said since moving to Mission Glen "I've already been robbed twice."

A nearby resident said multi-family went in behind him and "they shoot guns every night, the music is turned up loud, and the dog craps in my yard."

The Planning Commission gave approval to the plat for the first of four phases of the major new subdivision at the farm. It will include a playground and park area. There will be three entrances to the development, with one aligning with a planned grocery and mixed-use project at the main intersection.

 

 

 


September 17, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Has Tithe Check Stolen; Man And Woman Argue Over Who Gets The Dog

September 17, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 16, 2021

4 Lookout Valley Spots Sell Beer To Underage Buyer In Sting Operation


A woman on Rocky River Road told police she placed her check for $125 for her church tithe to the Ministry Center in her mailbox. She said the check was stolen from her mailbox and altered. The ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON 308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

On the night of Sept. 8, Officer John Collins, beer inspector for the Chattanooga Police Department, organized a compliance check that included the CPD, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Has Tithe Check Stolen; Man And Woman Argue Over Who Gets The Dog

A woman on Rocky River Road told police she placed her check for $125 for her church tithe to the Ministry Center in her mailbox. She said the check was stolen from her mailbox and altered. The check cleared her TVFCU account for $425 payable to a woman. She said they cannot tell where the check was cashed, but she thinks it was a check cashing business. She said she has contacted ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON 308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUNCH, MICHAEL COLTON 1734 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thoughts On The County Commission And Redistricting

So they say it's time for redistricting. 'Redistricting' means carving up Hamilton County into nine sections of approximately equal population, right? And, as always, we're promised fairness in the process. But 'equal' is supposedly subject to topography and other unavoidable factors, and it's definitely subject to political whim. And 'fairness' is a very flexible term whose definition ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obit Calls Out Culprits

The first paragraph of a woman’s obituary in Illinois earlier this month was an eye-opener. “Springfield, IL—Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others (globally) who were infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC: Potential Is The Key Word For Bahena, Hurtado And Rodriguez

Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC’s Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead. “You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Process Lessons Learned From Pittsburgh Loss

Operating on the premise there’s much to be gained from a loss, Josh Heupel was especially observant this week. Tennessee’s first-year head football coaching watched every move his players made following last Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. Everything from their attentiveness in meetings to their competitiveness on the practice field was scrutinized. Did they process the result ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors