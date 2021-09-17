Police Blotter: Woman Has Tithe Check Stolen; Man And Woman Argue Over Who Gets The Dog

A woman on Rocky River Road told police she placed her check for $125 for her church tithe to the Ministry Center in her mailbox. She said the check was stolen from her mailbox and altered. The check cleared her TVFCU account for $425 payable to a woman. She said they cannot tell where the check was cashed, but she thinks it was a check cashing business. She said she has contacted TVFCU and they requested a police report and are returning the $425 to her checking account.



A man on Cherry Street told police that someone has been drawing unemployment checks using his name and Social Security number. He said that checks were going to an address on Race Street, Memphis Tn. 38106. He said he learned of this from his employer CHI Memorial and the Tennessee Department of Labor. He said he was called into a hearing to attest that he had not filed for unemployment. Police gave him the phone number for the Memphis Police Department and suggested that he file the report there. He said he has already contacted the credit bureau and placed a freeze on his record. Police also gave him the website "identitytheft.gov" to read to further protect his identity.



Police were investigating the scene of a car fire the previous night at 1020 N. Moore Road. An unknown caller said they witnessed a female exit the burning vehicle and throw a pistol into shrubbery on the side of Brainerd Road. Police and K-9 arrived on scene. K-9 was able to locate a black Nike bag packed inside some shrubbery close to the Brainerd High School parking lot. Inside the Nike bag, police discovered a black CF revolver containing two .22 cal rounds. Police also found a cell phone and a $10 bill in the grass within close proximity to the gun. Police have no further leads and no crime has since been reported. All items were turned into Property.



A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr. Loss Prevention officers said a white male had stolen items and left the store. The man took a JBL Bluetooth speaker, a pack of socks and a pack of underwear. LP officers stated they did not wish to prosecute at this time. Police canvased the area but did not locate the man.



Police were notified by CHA police of a found stolen vehicle parked in front of 2552 6th Ave. Police secured the vehicle and the owner was notified. The vehicle was towed by Cain's Wrecker Service per the vehicle owner's request. Police observed on CHA camera footage the vehicle pulling into the above address at 7:34 p.m. Police then observe four unidentified black males get out of the vehicle. (Photos of the men have been secured.) Police observed a man in a light blue shirt and red shorts get out of the driver's seat. Police also observed the men then leave the scene walking westbound on 26th Street.



A man told police he had pumped gas at the Exxon, 2301 4th Ave. He said he then left the lot and realized he left his rental vehicle's key at the gas station. He said when he returned, the key was gone. Police watched the surveillance video from the gas station which showed a tall black male, wearing a black shirt and black shorts, pick the key up off of the ground, at approximately 1:35 p.m. Police then observed the man walk into the store and appear to ask the clerk about the keys. The man then exited the store, with keys in hand, and left the lot in a smaller maroon-colored sedan. Police were unable to get the vehicle registration from the gas station cameras and RTIC was unable to get the registration from their cameras located nearby. Dispatch informed the officer no one has called in regarding found keys or found property. Police gave the complainant a card, containing the report number, to be given to Budget Rental (vehicle owner).



Panhandlers were reported at 3700 Tennessee Ave. Police observed a man holding a sign, panhandling at the corner and the man stepped into the street to accept money. Police told him the laws about panhandling and he said he wouldn't do it anymore.



An employee at the Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police that a white male ran out the fire exit with a Dewalt saw worth $250. The employee said she recovered the saw before the man left the scene. The man left in a grey Rav 4 (TN tag).



A man called to update police that during a theft from his vehicle at the Publix, 8644 E. Brainerd Road, two Echo weed eaters and two Echo backpack leaf blowers were taken out of the back of his truck. He provided police with the serial numbers and the correct values of the items that were taken during the incident.



A man on Wheeler Avenue told police that a couple, who were his tenants, were evicted recently and he found bank statements not belonging to them in the house while cleaning it out. He had paperwork that were bank statements of other individuals saying they were late on payment. One of the statements showed there were no charges placed on the card from February 2021 and March 2021. He turned the documents over to the police.



Police received a call about a vehicle being parking in the roadway at 705 E. 4th St. Police found the vehicle and began a tow when a man came walking from down the street and said the vehicle was his and that he had taken off for a "run." Police asked the man for some ID and he said his ID was in his wallet that fell while he was running. Police noticed he had an empty Glock 17 case in the vehicle. The man said he was coming from his sister's house, who lives on Bonny Oaks Drive. He was issued a ticket for unlawful parking.



A shoplifting was reported at Kanku's Express, 3604 Brainerd Road. An employee told police that a black male wearing a dark hat (face mask), dark short-sleeved shirt, dark cargo pants and black boots, had entered the store and shoplifted. He said the man took $100 worth of liquor (Jack Daniels x2) and broke the glass door ($1,500) after being locked in by the manager. Officers arrived on scene were provided the description and a possible suspect vehicle being a white 4-door sedan (possibly Nissan/Maxima), with a TN registration that did not come back, proceeding east. A possible suspect vehicle with a different registration has been provided in case RTIC is able to identify that vehicle in the near future via Crime Eye cameras. That registration comes back to a possible Hispanic male, while the suspect appeared to be a black male via internal camera footage. At this time the business will be pressing charges for felony vandalism and shoplifting. A suspect picture has been provided for follow up if that person can be identified. The employee was provided a complaint card in case that man were to return.



An anonymous caller said there was a man on the front porch of a residence on Walker Avenue, sleeping and he should not be there. Police spoke with the sleeping man, who was identified. The man said he missed the last bus back to where he was staying on Arlington Terrace. He requested a ride back to the residence from police. A check for warrants was conducted with negative results. He was provided a ride by police to the address on Arlington Terrace without incident.



A noise complaint was reported at an apartment on Lake Resort Drive. A man told police that the resident above him has a drinking problem and has kept him awake all night from running around. Police were unable to make contact with the resident at the apartment above the man after multiple attempts. Police did not hear any noise coming from the above apartment when on scene.



Police were dispatched to Parkridge North, 7402 Lee Hwy., on a report of a delayed stabbing. Police spoke with a man who said he didn't call or want to talk to police about anything that happened. The man said he did not want a report done or to press any charges against anyone. BWC was worn and activated during this call.



Police responded to an alarm at the Montessori School, 301 Montessori Way. Police found an open door on the south side of the building. There was no forced entry observed from this doorway and it was observed from the inside that the door was just left unlocked. The building was cleared with no one located inside and no obvious signs that anyone had been inside or that any criminal activity had taken place. No one responsible could be reached for the building. The door was able to be secured by police on scene.



Officers were on routine patrol when they noticed a suspicious vehicle backed into a parking spot at 1111 Grove St. Officers proceeded to run the tag and it came back confirmed stolen. NCIC notified the owner and he responded to the scene. The owner regained possession of the vehicle and had it towed by United Transport. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC as stolen



A caller reported a suspicious person at Sport Clips, 5591 Hwy. 153. Police found a white male sleeping in front of the doorway of the business. Police were able to identify the man and he did not have warrants and was able to move on without incident.



An employee at Chattanooga Floor Care, 2500 E 18th St., told police that the catalytic converter had been cut off of one of their company vehicles sometime overnight. He said the vehicle was okay when it was parked the day before around 5 p.m. and this was discovered when they tried to start it around 9 a.m. that morning. There were metal shavings on the ground from where the converter had been cut off, but he said no other evidence was left behind.



A woman on Parkway Drive called police because a man was banging on her door, wanting his dog back. Police spoke with the woman and the man and learned that control of the dog had been given to the woman, due to it not receiving any care. Because control of the dog had been given to the woman, the officer told both of them that the status of the dog would not change, but the woman would need to contact McKamey to find out whether the transfer of control of the dog was permanent or not.





