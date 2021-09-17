September 17, 2021
September 16, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON
308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)
On the night of Sept. 8, Officer John Collins, beer inspector for the Chattanooga Police Department, organized a compliance check that included the CPD, Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON
308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUNCH, MICHAEL COLTON
1734 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ... (click for more)
So they say it's time for redistricting. 'Redistricting' means carving up Hamilton County into nine sections of approximately equal population, right? And, as always, we're promised fairness in the process. But 'equal' is supposedly subject to topography and other unavoidable factors, and it's definitely subject to political whim. And 'fairness' is a very flexible term whose definition ... (click for more)
The first paragraph of a woman’s obituary in Illinois earlier this month was an eye-opener. “Springfield, IL—Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on September 3, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others (globally) who were infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who ... (click for more)
Matt Lloyd put the barrel on the ball and flung the pitch all the way into the centerfield wall as the three stationary baserunners began their mad dashes around the infield diamond.
Lorenzo Cedrola was the first to score, and Wilson Garcia followed behind him. Third baseman Robbie Tenerowicz sprinted home and tried to make it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
The throw ... (click for more)
Ricardo Bahena could be seen on the wing at the end of Chattanooga FC’s Thursday practice, working on driving toward his defender before whipping crosses into the box. Next to the 19-year-old was coach Peter Fuller, who gave the teenager specialized instructions as clouds loomed overhead.
“You have to do what I was doing today, which is spending time working with and coaching ... (click for more)