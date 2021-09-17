Georgia Has 92 More Coronavirus Deaths And 4,030 New Cases
Friday, September 17, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 92 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,235.
There are 4,030 new cases as that total reaches 1,181,648 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 77,560, which is an increase of 193 from the day before.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 7,688 cases, up 12; 75 deaths, up 1; 283 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 3,335 cases, up 21; 72 deaths; 221 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,680 cases, up 1; 15 deaths; 66 hospitalizations
Walker County: 8,848 cases, up 31; 96 deaths; 329 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 18,286 cases, up 51; 273 deaths, up 2; 859 hospitalizations, up 2