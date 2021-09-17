Senator Blackburn Introduces Legislation To Designate 9/11 As A Legal Public Holiday

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced the September 11 Day Of Remembrance Act to designate 9/11 as a legal public holiday.

“Twenty years ago, we watched as terrorists brutally attacked our nation,” said Senator Blackburn. “The United States pledged we would never forget Sept. 11, 2001. This legislation will uphold that promise to our heroes.”

“The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 forever changed our lives, our nation and the world," said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) "We all remember exactly where we were, what we were doing, and the emotions of devastation, anger, resolve, uncertainty and unity we felt.

As time passes, pain eases, and more and more Americans are either too young to remember or were not yet born, we cannot allow the memories to fade or fail to honor the ordinary Americans who became extraordinary heroes on that September morning and in the years that followed. Making Sept. 11 an official Day of Remembrance will ensure that future generations recognize and appreciate the tragedy, sacrifice and resilience associated with 9/11.”