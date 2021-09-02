$10,000 Reward Offered In Connection With Arson At Old Trenton Train Station

A reward of $10,000 is being offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire at the old train station, 90 Railway Lane, in Trenton on Wednesday.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said, "The fire originated on the ramp leading to the front door on the exterior of the building. The structure was being remodeled and, on completion, was going to be used as a voting precinct."

The fire was set at about 2:25 a.m.

Wednesday, and damaged the 86-year-old, 1974-square-foot building. No one was hurt in the fire.Persons with any information about this fire should call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.