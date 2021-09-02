 Thursday, September 2, 2021 83.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

$10,000 Reward Offered In Connection With Arson At Old Trenton Train Station

A reward of $10,000 is being offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire at the old train station, 90 Railway Lane, in Trenton on Wednesday.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said, "The fire originated on the ramp leading to the front door on the exterior of the building. The structure was being remodeled and, on completion, was going to be used as a voting precinct."

The fire was set at about 2:25 a.m.

Wednesday, and damaged the 86-year-old, 1974-square-foot building. No one was hurt in the fire.

Persons with any information about this fire should call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.


Cleveland City Schools To Require Masks Of All Students (K-12), Staff

Walker County To Consider Tiny Homes, Other Land Development Code Amendments

DA Arnt Concludes Officers Did Not Act Improperly In Shooting Death Of Jack Lamar Harris On Aug. 19


The Cleveland City Schools Board of Education, in a Special Called Session, on Thursday directed that masks will now be required for all students and staff (K-12) beginning on Tuesday. During ... (click for more)

The Walker County Board of Commissioners and Walker County Planning Commission will consider a number of proposed amendments to the county’s Land Development Code over the next two months. ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain District Attorney Chris A. Arnt has released his finding in the officer-involved shooting of Jack Lamar Harris, saying it was legitimate use of force by law enforcement officers ... (click for more)



Cleveland City Schools To Require Masks Of All Students (K-12), Staff

The Cleveland City Schools Board of Education, in a Special Called Session, on Thursday directed that masks will now be required for all students and staff (K-12) beginning on Tuesday. During the session, the board approved updates to the COVID-19 plan. School Director Russell Dyer said those updates include the following: - The mask requirement is for buses, classrooms, ... (click for more)

Walker County To Consider Tiny Homes, Other Land Development Code Amendments

The Walker County Board of Commissioners and Walker County Planning Commission will consider a number of proposed amendments to the county’s Land Development Code over the next two months. Draft ordinance O-02-21 would amend the County Code to add a definition for a tiny home, reduce the size of required road frontage in certain zones, and increase the number of residential dwellings ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Masks Essential

For a great many physicians who have studied and practiced at the acclaimed University of Alabama-Birmingham medical school and hospital Dr. Peter Pappas is considered to be the “gold standard” on infectious disease in the entire Southeastern United States. Just recently he was asked about the effectiveness of masks in K-12 classroom by the Mountain Brook (Birmingham) School Board. ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Ready for Detroit City

The premier rivalry in NISA will be on display Saturday night when the Chattanooga Football Club faces Detroit City FC at Finley Stadium. DCFC sits atop NISA with a 3-1-0 record, while Chattanooga FC is right behind them at 2-0-1 during Fall play. While Detroit has been ruthless so far, defender Shaun Russell says the boys in blue have what it takes to bring down the champs. ... (click for more)

On The Shoulders of a Giants: Sewanee Football Wants to Win in the Trenches

Sewanee’s campus is almost haunting, with its gothic architecture and woodland setting reminiscent of an old-time castle in a 1930s horror movie. Opposing teams may come to dread making the trip up Monteagle Mountain if Sewanee’s talented athletes can take what they’ve done in practice into gameday. Every D-III defensive line on their schedule will have to contend with monstrous ... (click for more)


