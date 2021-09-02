Walker County To Consider Tiny Homes, Other Land Development Code Amendments

The Walker County Board of Commissioners and Walker County Planning Commission will consider a number of proposed amendments to the county’s Land Development Code over the next two months.

Draft ordinance O-02-21 would amend the County Code to add a definition for a tiny home, reduce the size of required road frontage in certain zones, and increase the number of residential dwellings allowed on a private drive.

Under the proposal, a tiny home would be defined as any residential structure with less than 500 square feet and would need to be granted conditional use approval in an A-1, R-A, R-1, R-2 or R-3 zone.

A tiny home would also need to meet existing applicable building codes and only certain types of tiny homes would be allowed in R-1, R-3 and A-1 zones.

Another proposed change to the county’s Land Development Code would reduce the required road frontage from 100 feet to 75 feet in R-1 and R-2 zones. Also, county leaders will consider increasing the number of single-family residential dwellings allowed on a private drive from four to seven, and increase the width of a private drive from 30 feet to 50 feet.

A public hearing on these proposed amendments will take place at the Walker County Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Walker County Civic Center, located at 10052 Hwy. 27 in Rock Spring. A second public hearing will take place at the Board of Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Walker County Courthouse Annex III building, located at 201 S Main St. in LaFayette.

A copy of the draft ordinance is available here.