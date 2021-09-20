Heavy Rains Cause Closure Of Ochs Highway Extension On Tuesday For Emergency Repairs; Road At McLemore Cove Closed Due To Landslide

Heavy rains have caused an emergency closure of the Ochs Highway Extension on Tuesday.

The closure is to start at 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated it will reopen by the end of the day.



Kenny Lee, city manager of Lookout Mountain, Ga., said, "The rains received over the weekend caused the temporary drainpipes to disconnect and end up at the bottom of the degrading bank.

"GDOT engineers will secure the drainpipes tomorrow, and in time provide a more permanent solution."

The highway leads from the original Ochs Highway along the bluff to Rock City and the Fairyland community on the Georgia side of Lookout Mountain.

Also, further down Lookout Mountain, Dougherty Gap Road at McLemore Cove has been closed due to a landslide.

Walker County, Ga., Highway officials said they will decide about reopening the road after making a closer inspection on Tuesday.