Heavy Rains Cause Closure Of Ochs Highway Extension On Tuesday For Emergency Repairs; Road At McLemore Cove Closed Due To Landslide

Monday, September 20, 2021
Temporary fix on Ochs Highway Extension washed away
Heavy rains have caused an emergency closure of the Ochs Highway Extension on Tuesday.

The closure is to start at 8:30 a.m.  It is anticipated it will reopen by the end of the day.

Kenny Lee, city manager of Lookout Mountain, Ga., said, "The rains received over the weekend caused the temporary drainpipes to disconnect and end up at the bottom of the degrading bank. 

"GDOT engineers will secure the drainpipes tomorrow, and in time provide a more permanent solution."

The highway leads from the original Ochs Highway along the bluff to Rock City and the Fairyland community on the Georgia side of Lookout Mountain.

Also, further down Lookout Mountain, Dougherty Gap Road at McLemore Cove has been closed due to a landslide.

Walker County, Ga., Highway officials said they will decide about reopening the road after making a closer inspection on Tuesday.

Landslide closed road up from McLemore Cove
September 20, 2021

Collegedale Has Police Job Fair, Meet And Greet

September 20, 2021

Whitfield County Names Sivick As County Administrator

September 20, 2021

Road Closings Announced Due To Flooding


Collegedale Commissioner Debbie Baker announced a job fair/meet-and-greet with the police department, in the city's courtroom on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. She said applicants for jobs can

Friday will be the first day on the job for Whitfield County's new county administrator, Robert "Bob" Sivick, who was named to the position by a unanimous vote of the Board of Commissioners at

Various roads have been closed, due to flooding and wires and trees down. As of 6:45 p.m.: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, September 20, 2021; 6:45 PM POC: Chattanooga Division of



Collegedale Has Police Job Fair, Meet And Greet

Collegedale Commissioner Debbie Baker announced a job fair/meet-and-greet with the police department, in the city's courtroom on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. She said applicants for jobs can apply for the open positions and it will be an opportunity for anyone who is interested to meet the city's new police officers. More information will be available on the city's website.

Whitfield County Names Sivick As County Administrator

Friday will be the first day on the job for Whitfield County's new county administrator, Robert "Bob" Sivick, who was named to the position by a unanimous vote of the Board of Commissioners at a special called meeting on Monday. The former county administrator, Mark Gibson, resigned in July after accepting a position as chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools.

Ugly Events In Our Past Must Not Be Forgotten - Response

It is good that Chattanooga has erected a memorial to Ed Johnson. The ugly events in our past must not be forgotten. While we are remembering, we should not forget the late Leroy Philips, whose research brought the Ed Johnson affair back into our current attention. As a defense attorney, Leroy was a tireless fighter for the underdogs. John L. Odom Ooltewah

Roy Exum: Inside A Nashville ICU

The following story, which was written by Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio under the auspices of the Tribune Media, has appeared on newspaper websites all across America over the weekend and tells the plight of an over-the-road trucker and father of six who is hanging on by his bare fingernails. It appears his life will never be the same Joe Gammon – who has been in the

Mat Mocs Announce 2021-2022 Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday afternoon. The season features multiple contests inside Maclellan Gym and the return of the Southern Scuffle. "I am really looking forward to our schedule this season. We are back to a full season and I know our guys are ready to compete," said Ruschell. "There are a lot of highlights

CFC Draws With San Diego As Game Ends (And Restarts) With Controversy

The whistle blew three times. The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played. And so


