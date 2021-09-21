Police Blotter: Man Told To Leave Mapco For Not Wearing A Shirt; 3 In Silver Sedan Throw Cans At Another Car

A clerk at Mapco, 2727 Rossville Blvd., called police about a disorder. Police spoke to a black male who was at the gas station trying to purchase cigarellos. The clerk told the man that he needed to leave because he was not wearing a shirt. The man admitted to police that he called the clerk a name. The man was compliant with police and told them he would go to the Mobil across the street from now on.

* * *

Police spoke to the clerk at the Mapco gas station, 3709 Cummings Hwy. He said there was a white couple there that are not allowed in the store; they are known to steal items. He said they have been asked several times not to come back. He told police the couple drove up in a white Ford Focus, looked around the store and left. He said that he needed a report of the suspicious activity to send to his boss. He said they both have blond hair, but no other suspect information was given to identify the two.

* * *

A woman told police that at an unknown time the night before, she observed her vehicle struck by a vehicle while it was parked near the Convention Center, 1150 Carter St. She said she believes that the vehicle was a red Toyota. She said after her vehicle was struck, the other vehicle fled the scene and stopped up the street from the original crash location. She said the occupants then fled their vehicle. She said she then went up to the vehicle, where she was able to get the keys and a wallet belonging to one of them that was left in the vehicle. The wallet was turned into Property.

* * *

Police spoke with security at Sing It or Wing It, 410 Market St., who told them a young male attempted to enter the bar with a passport that did not look like him. The man was not on scene when police arrived.

* * *

Police were called about a couple arguing on Shallowford Road. The two had decided they were separating upon police arrival. The woman got a ride to her friend's house.

* * *

A couple on Tyner Road told police that a gold SUV occupied by two black males followed the woman home. She just wanted to make police aware of this.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop at 2100 Citico Ave., due to the vehicle temporary tag not having an expiration date. The driver told police he was having a hard time paying a few things and the vehicle wouldn't pass emissions. Police gave him a warning for this.

* * *

A woman told police that she was parked at the Moxy Hotel, 1220 King St. at 5:38 p.m. She said she returned to her vehicle the next day at 11:01 a.m. and noticed the front end of her vehicle and the passenger side front panel were damaged. Police did not locate any crash reports that may have been related to the incident.

* * *

A woman told police that someone took her debit and credit cards out of her wallet. She said she believed the incident occurred while she was at work at Spare Time. She said the manager there was looking for a video of the incident, but she currently does not have a video. She said her cards had been used at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road.

* * *

The owner of Scenic City Glass, 6105 Airways Blvd., told police that his company utility trailer was stolen from there. He said the trailer was last seen last Thursday night around 4:30 p.m., and then he discovered that it was gone Friday around 5 p.m. The 18-foot Big Tex trailer was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman told police she was at Central High School from 6-8 p.m.. She said when she came out, she found a small dent to the side door of her vehicle. She said she does not now how the dent got there.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on E. Brainerd Road told police that on Friday the 13th she received a text she thought was from her brother to contact an attorney, Michael Snow, via text about receiving an amount of money. She said she communicated by text only with this person. She said he had her send a $250 gift card by text messaging a picture of it for administrative fees to receive $150,000. She said she complied. She said she then got a text that the gift card did not work and she needed to send him five $100 gift cards to cover the administrative fees due. She said she purchased the five gift cards and sent pictures of each, along with her Social Security card and driver's license. She said she now realizes that this was a scam. She said she has already contacted her bank to have a watch placed on her account. Police gave her the phone number to Equifax and suggested she place a freeze on her credit record and to read "identitytheft.gov."

* * *

A woman on Shannon Avenue told police she lost her handbag between 5-5:30 p.m. while on the CARTA bus. She said she has already reported her bank card lost to her bank.

* * *

A woman on Ellyn Lane told police she saw her and her son's Social Security card and her son's birth certificate inside her vehicle. She said she has looked around since then, but cannot locate the documents.

* * *

A man on Union Avenue told police his bike was stolen from his back deck and now his push mower was stolen sometime overnight. He said he last saw the mower the day before at about 3 p.m., and it was secured to the deck with a bike lock. He said he just discovered that the bike was gone, but there was no damage to the lock. He said he didn't see or hear anything and there are no cameras there.

* * *

Police responded on a call from TDOT in regards to a 1997 blue Acura (TN tag) left abandoned at 900 I-75 N. since Aug. 12. Police attempted to make contact with the registered vehicle owner. Police left a message on the phone saying it was being towed and to call CPD to get the wrecker information.

* * *

A woman on Chestnut Street told police that her tag was stolen off her vehicle. She said there was a man who was attempting to sell her vehicle to a tow truck driver, but he left prior to her and her husband arriving. She said they believe the man attempting to sell her vehicle stole the tag. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on 5th Avenue told police that her husband's brother's wife and her daughter had been calling and arguing. She said the argument stemmed from when the daughter had called and "demanded" to speak to her uncle instead of requesting to. She said that she would not be disrespected like this. She wanted to document the incident in the event that the argument turned from verbal to actual events.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling south on Highway 153 and a silver sedan occupied by three people was following him and throwing cans at his vehicle. He stated the vehicle then got off at Airport Road and he continued south until Lee Highway, where he got off and called police. He reported no damage to his vehicle and was told if the people returned to contact police and not engage them.