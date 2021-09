Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAXLEY, CHLOE

173 BERNICE DR TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROKELL, JAMES LEE

308E 8TH ST APT 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BROWN, DARRIOUS SHANNON

2815 3rd Ave Chattanooga, 374071402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

CARDILLO, SARA M

5307 BEULAH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER $1,000---COFFMAN, LISA LEWIS80 LEWIS CHAPEL RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)---DILLOW, JAMES KENDALL6618 FAIRVIEW ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---DOBBINS, RICHARD EUGENE7753 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ELDER, REGINALD2120 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041448Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HALL, JASON COREY10428 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/---HOWARD, ZACHARY LEE4618 DELASHMITT CHATTANOOGA, 37075Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---JOHNSTON, DAMIAN HUNTER3123 CARLTON AVE RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCHILD ENDANGERMENT/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---JUDE, DREAMA SHEEREUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37414Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---JULIAN, ANTHONY D102 OYLER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---LANKFORD, JEREMY LEWIS85 HOUSTON ST DUNLAP, 373273481Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE6555 STEELE MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MORRELL, MICHAEL D727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MORTON, CAMERON LEE2362 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS4100 MCCAHILL RD Chattanooga, 374152704Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PELFREY, BRANDON TYLER155 TAMARACK TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PEREZ-PEREZ, EDGAR LEONELAge at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON3852 AGAWELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062701Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER 1000RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL3411 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---REGISTER, ASHLEY MARIE2497 NORTH BEND ROAD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED ,SUSPEN---ROGERS, LENEAL1903 S KELLEY ST Chattanooga, 374046222Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---SINCLAIR, JOSHUA ALEXANDER6027 PARSONS POND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---STEPHEN, CHRISTOPHER E501 GOODWILL RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:FELONY EVADING ARRESTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---STUDDARD, JALISA SHANAE1169 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULT---VAIL LUCAS, JOSE ELEUTERIO3516 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WARD, TYLER ALLENHWY 58 CHATT, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WHITTENBURG, SYDNEY ROSE4014-A W. STUMP STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT TO RUTHERFORD CO