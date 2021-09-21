Senior Citizen Residents Evacuated From Silver Tree Apartments Due To Smoke

Senior citizen residents from Silver Tree apartments called 9-1-1 reporting the smell of heavy smoke in their residence Tuesday morning.

At 7:15 a.m., Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 5465 Highway 58 and immediately requested a mutual aid response for manpower to assist with resident evacuations. Agencies responded to the scene were: Chattanooga FD, Tri-Community VFD, East Ridge FD, Dallas Bay VFD, Catoosa County FD, Mutual Aid Chiefs Mike Williams and Daniel Walston. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic flow due to several emergency units staged on the shoulder of Highway 58 southbound.



Highway 58 VFD officials reported a heating/air unit on the roof started smoking due to electrical issues. The smoke traveled through the ventilation system of the nine-floor residential building.

First Responders helped assist 92 residents evacuate the building and stage them outside under a covered pavilion. Hamilton County EMA was on the scene to provide masks for all residents in regards to COVID-19 concerns while congregating together.



No injuries were reported, but HCEMS Medic 7 and 15, as well as supervisor units, were on the scene checking on all the evacuated residents.



CARTA buses were on standby in the event residents would have to be transported to a temporary shelter.



At 9:18 a.m., fire officials reported all smoke had cleared all nine floors and allowed all 92 residents to return to their apartments.