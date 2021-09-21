 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hixson Walmart Closing For Cleaning, Sanitizing, Restocking

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Officials said the Hixson Walmart was closing on Tuesday at 2 p.m. for cleaning, sanitizing and restocking.

The store is due to reopen on Thursday at 7 a.m.

Officials said the pharmacy would remain open with alternate pickup options while the store is close. The pharmacy number is 870-3267. 

The company-initiated program will allow "extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store."

All unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings after the store reopens.

Walmart offers vaccinations to both employees and customers.


Why I Am Leaving My Nursing Job

CHI Memorial, Dignity Health, and All Administrators in Chattanooga, TN and throughout our companies, the following letter is my heart felt forced termination for not complying to allow, against my own will, the injection of an illegally mandated vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization. First, I would like to express I have enjoyed working in my unit for the last three years. ... (click for more)

National Hunting And Fishing Day: Celebrating Tennessee’s Sportsmen and Women

An editorial by Senator Mike Bell and Representative Bob Freeman, co-chairs of the Tennessee Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus: Saturday, September 25 marks our nation’s 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day. Signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972, NHFD is a great opportunity to come together and recognize the historical and ongoing ... (click for more)

Sports

Mat Mocs Announce 2021-2022 Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday afternoon. The season features multiple contests inside Maclellan Gym and the return of the Southern Scuffle. “I am really looking forward to our schedule this season. We are back to a full season and I know our guys are ready to compete,” said Ruschell. “There are a lot of highlights ... (click for more)

Hayes Wood Continues Standout Career At Lipscomb University

Hayes Wood, former Boyd-Buchanan soccer player, scored the game winning golden goal for Lipscomb University against Bellarmine on Saturday. Wood's goal came in the 99th minute with 13 seconds remaining the the first overtime period to clinch the ASUN Conference match. This was the first conference match for both schools. Lipscomb's record is 5-0-2. They have no losses for the year ... (click for more)


