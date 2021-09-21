Hixson Walmart Closing For Cleaning, Sanitizing, Restocking

Officials said the Hixson Walmart was closing on Tuesday at 2 p.m. for cleaning, sanitizing and restocking.

The store is due to reopen on Thursday at 7 a.m.

Officials said the pharmacy would remain open with alternate pickup options while the store is close. The pharmacy number is 870-3267.

The company-initiated program will allow "extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store."

All unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings after the store reopens.

Walmart offers vaccinations to both employees and customers.