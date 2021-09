Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBER, LINDSAY BETH

7727 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 373431864

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

BISHOP, TIMOTHY LAMAR

4807 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BONDS, DAVID

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BUNCH, ARNOLD EUGENE

3309 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374192353

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIRED

---

CALLOWAY, JAYLON QAUNFEZ

1822 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062825

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAMENISCH, HAIVEN R

325 BRANCHWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL

1418 E 46TH ST Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CHASTAIN, DAWN RAYVEN

59 HUSTLE STREET HUSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION SCHDULE 2

---

DANIEL, TIMOTHY STEPHEN

5433 DAYTON BLVD APT 12 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DEEM, TERRI TOWNLEY

144 HERITAGE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL

3035 DEE DR Chattanooga, 374062648

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE

817 SUGAR CREEK DRIVE CONYERS, 30094

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

ELLIS, AMANDA NICOLE

1512 A CALDWELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREEN, JOSHUA DARIN

2061 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOLLINS, ANAMESHA D

1103 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063203

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

JACKSON, SANDRA LEE

79 COUNTY RD FLAT ROCK, 39566

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIRED

---

JEFFERY, DERRICK WAYNE

201 MOURY AVESW APT 918 ATL, 303153413

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

JONES, RICHARD GENE

705 DREXEL ST Nashville, 372034171

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

KISER, RORY NAGLE

32 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MARLIN, MALLORY MICHELLE

1708 S HAWTHORN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

MARSH, NATHAN ALLEN

7504 AYERS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

MCGEE, SETH ALAN

9052 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

MILLER, WILLIAM CODY

1451 CARTWRIGHT LOOP Whitwell, 373973006

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE

950 SOUTH JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE

9010 HARRISON BAY HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PARDUE, MICHAEL TREY

1011 GADD RD APT 413 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE

5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHALEY, JAMARCUS Q5214 VILLAGE CREST WAY KNOXVILLE, 37924Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT 29090102---WOODS, DAVID KIRKLAND3361 BROWNDELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR