Phil Acord, CEO of Chambliss Center for Children, will retire at the end of this year after 50 years of employment with the organization, and current President Katie Harbison will assume the president/CEO position, completing a five-year succession plan. Mr. Acord, who began his career with the agency in 1971, will transition into the honorary role of CEO emeritus as Ms. Harbison, ... (click for more)

The Election Commission has voted to expand from four to six early voting sites for the 2022 elections. One of the sites will be up Highway 58 and the other up Highway 27. Exact locations will be identified and brought to the Election Commission for approval. Administrator of Elections Scott Allen estimated that the addition of these two sites would raise the number of Hamilton ... (click for more)