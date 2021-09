Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 SHERIDAN, WILLIAM JAMES CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI 09/22/2021

1 HARRISON, RYAN COLE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI 09/22/2021

1 MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 09/22/2021

2 MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN STOP SIGN VIOLATION 09/22/2021

True Bills:

312110 1 BOWMAN JR, TIMOTHY CHERICE AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 09/22/2021

312110 2 BOWMAN JR, TIMOTHY CHERICE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 09/22/2021

312111 1 BRIGGS, JESSIE JAMES RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 09/22/2021

312112 1 BROCK, ANGELA MARIE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/22/2021

312112 2 BROCK, ANGELA MARIE POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE 09/22/2021

312112 3 BROCK, ANGELA MARIE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/22/2021

312113 1 CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 09/22/2021

312113 2 CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVICTION

09/22/2021

312114 1 DIEFFENDERFER, LEBRON FELONY MURDER 09/22/2021

312114 2 DIEFFENDERFER, LEBRON ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 09/22/2021

312115 1 MAPLES, MALIK T FELONY MURDER 09/22/2021

312115 2 MAPLES, MALIK T ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 09/22/2021

312116 1 DIEFFENDERFER, LEBRON UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM 09/22/2021

312117 1 DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE POSSESSION OF HEROIN 09/22/2021

312118 1 HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/22/2021

312118 2 HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 09/22/2021

312118 3 HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING NON-DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/22/2021

312118 4 HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/22/2021

312119 1 HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/22/2021

312120 1 JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER 09/22/2021



312120 2 JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 09/22/2021

312120 3 JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL EMPLOY FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/22/2021

312120 4 JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL VANDALISM 09/22/2021

312121 1 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY 09/22/2021

312121 2 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY 09/22/2021

312121 3 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY 09/22/2021

312121 4 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY 09/22/2021

312121 5 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY 09/22/2021

312121 6 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY 09/22/2021

312121 7 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD 09/22/2021

312121 8 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD 09/22/2021

312121 9 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD 09/22/2021

312121 10 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD 09/22/2021

312121 11 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD 09/22/2021

312121 12 MCCORKLE, LAMICHAEL DEVON AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD 09/22/2021

312122 1 SIMON JR, DAVID BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 09/22/2021

312122 2 SIMON JR, DAVID VANDALISM 09/22/2021

312123 1 SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 09/22/2021

312124 1 TERRELL, CARLOS LADALE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 09/22/2021

312125 1 THORNE, TERRICK KENTA FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 09/22/2021

312125 2 THORNE, TERRICK KENTA POSS.

OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT CONVICTION 09/22/2021312126 1 TREAT, RANDALL PAUL THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/22/2021312126 2 TREAT, RANDALL PAUL FAILURE TO APPEAR 09/22/2021312127 1 WIEDMANN, JEFFREY MARK THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/22/2021