Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Hits Home Depot; Woman Says Her Bluetooth Speaker Was Stolen While She Was Down The Street Dancing

Police spoke with the LP manager at Home Depot, 1944 Northpoint Blvd. She said a white male came into the store with a backpack on his shoulder. She said he concealed items in the bag and then fled out the door. She followed the man as he ran towards Northpoint Boulevard and Highway 153. The man was dropped off in a 2005 White Toyota with a TN tag. After he ran off, the Toyota went in the direction he did to pick him up. This is the same man that stole from the store in the past, she said. In the last shoplifting, the same man got into a Red Honda with a TN tag. Police had officers go by the address that the vehicle was registered to, but the vehicle was not there.

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police that sometime between noon the day before and 6 a.m. that morning someone entered her unlocked 2005 Chrysler 300 and stole her matching Michael Kors purse and wallet. She said it also held her state issued ID. She said there was nothing else in her purse.

A woman told police she put eight envelopes addressed to various places in the mail receptacle at her apartment complex on Pineville Road. She said the apartment management just recently told her that the receptacle had been "crow bar opened." She said that a man had stolen her checks, put his name on them and deposited them to his Chase bank account by a mobile app. She said SunTrust Bank gave her his name and the fact that the checks were deposited electronically. She said SunTrust told her they will not be putting the money back into her account until they conduct their investigation. She said it was checks totaling $907.34.

A woman on E. 13th Street told police that her 2001 Mazda MZ3 was stolen from in front of her residence overnight. There is no suspect information and the vehicle was entered into NCIC. It was later discovered the vehicle was crashed in the East Ridge tunnels, where no driver or passengers were discovered at the wreck. While trying to complete the recovery report, it was discovered that ERPD hadn't removed the vehicle from NCIC as of the call being sent to CPD. Dispatch transferred the call back to ERPD, and once the vehicle is cleared from NCIC and the owner is notified, the call will be transferred back to CPD to do the recovery. ERPD recovered the vehicle at 3000 Ringgold Road after it was involved in the crash. ERPD report was generated. Vehicle was towed by Broomes Wrecker Service and the owner was notified. Vehicle was removed from NCIC.

Police discovered a woman sitting on the sidewalk at 2010 McCallie Ave. Police asked her if she was okay and she asked for a ride to the Community Kitchen.

A woman on Northpoint Boulevard told police that morning she got an email from who she thought was a vendor, an employee with Hayes Shutters, saying that they will start charging three percent for using a credit card to pay. She said she then got another email from the same person saying to wire payment via ACH. She said she sent the emails back to Hayes Shutters, then called the employee. She said the employee told her she did not send those emails and did not receive any emails she had sent her. The woman felt like she was being led to give banking information to an unknown person who was sending fraudulent emails to her. She said she has not sent any information or wired any money. She said she wants a report made of this incident. Police suggested she have her computers checked for spyware and to have Hayes Shutters do the same.

A man contacted police about a property on English Avenue. He said he works for the real estate company that owns this property. He said that he did not want any homeless people on the property, and he keeps putting up no trespassing signs. He said he understands that it has been an issue in the past because police have not been able to get in touch with the property owner. The man explicitly stated that he does not want anyone on the property.

A woman on Arrowhead Trail called for police. Police found her sitting on her porch and she said she had a verbal argument with her son inside her home. After the verbal argument began to escalate, she said she told her son that she was going to call the police on him, which caused him to leave the residence. Police asked if there was any physical harm that took place, and she stated no.

A caller reported a suspicious van on May Street. Police found the van was unoccupied and the tag was confirmed stolen. While on scene, a woman walked up stating that the van was hers. She said that she bought the van on Tuesday and provided the title and bill of sale. She said that the TVA tag was already on the van when she bought it from two Hispanic males. The tag was removed from NCIC as stolen and taken to CPD Property Division.

A man on N. Germantown Road called police and said he wanted to document an incident in case his friend calls in telling another story. He said he was driving his friend around and they got into a verbal disorder. He said when they pulled up to a stop, she got out of the vehicle and threw a Gatorade at the car and the Gatorade got all over the vehicle. After this, he said left the scene and called the police.

A woman told police that while driving on Highway 27, a rock flew up and hit her windshield, causing a large amount of damage. Police observed significant damage to her windshield. She said she needed a report for insurance.

A shell casing was reported near the dumpster behind Nothing Bundt Cakes, 2321 Lifestyle Way. Police collected the casing and turned into CPD Property for processing.

The owner of the coin laundromat at 6901 Lee Hwy. told police a black male was causing a disorder in her business and she wanted him trespassed. Police found and identified the man and informed him that he was trespassed and would have to leave the property. The man left the property.

A man on S. Kelley Street told police that two or three weeks ago his wallet, which held his work permit, was stolen out of his cousin's 2018 Mustang. He said a report was not made at that time. He said he needs a report in order to get a replacement for his work permit.

A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. Police were already in the Walmart parking lot when they were dispatched to the theft that occurred at that same Walmart. The suspect was seen in the parking lot driving away. Officers checked the area and did not locate him. Police spoke to the loss prevention employee for Walmart. She said that a skinny white male with curly brown hair was observed stealing. She said he left the store, passing all points of sale without offering payment. The item taken was an ONN Groove Bluetooth speaker, valued at $35. The man was not located and there is no other information regarding leads, witnesses or the man's identity.

A manager of Chattanooga Roofing Contractors, 2539 McCallie Ave., told police that an employee that had been fired the prior week was picking up his final paycheck, and after receiving his check, the former employee would not leave and he had to "get loud with him" so that he would leave. Police were not able to locate the former employee and the manager did not have enough information to positively identify him.

An employee of the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1512 S Holtzclaw Ave., told police that a man was not listening to him and he wanted him removed. Police spoke to the man, who said that people were going to eat and so he followed suit. The employee said that when he saw the man going to eat, he stopped him, due to the fact that too many people were in the cafeteria. When police observed the man eating in the cafeteria, there seemed to be plenty of room, however, due to the caller being the employee, police walked the man outside and informed him that the employee said he could come back in a week or so.

A man on Jackson Street told police he was mowing his mother's lawn when she called him, saying that someone was in his truck. He said the person left with a bag containing his checkbook, a few tools and various other items. He had not completed an inventory of his vehicle. The said the thief was a young black male, approximately 16, wearing gray shorts and a gray t-shirt. He said he left the area going west on Walker Avenue towards N. Orchard Knob. Police were not able to locate the man.

A suspicious man was reported at Aldi's, 5706 Lee Hwy. Police found a man who was sitting in his vehicle at the Aldi's. Police were told the man had gotten out of his car and was urinating in the parking lot. Police told the man he needed to leave the property and was not to return per Aldi's request. Police checked the man for warrants and released him.

A woman told police that someone stole her Bluetooth speaker which she had sat down outside, near the main entrance of the Salvation Army, 800 McCallie Ave. She said she walked down to the road to dance and upon coming back she realized someone stole the speaker and turned it off. The incident occurred between the hours of 11-11:25 a.m. Police notified Salvation Army employees about the matter and they said they would check CCTV footage of the theft. There is no suspect information. The value of the Bluetooth speaker is approximately $100.