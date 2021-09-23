 Thursday, September 23, 2021 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Testimony Is Completed In Janet Hinds Trial; Jury To Get Case After Closing Arguments, Jury Instructions; She Declines To Take Witness Stand

Thursday, September 23, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

A talkative mayoral candidate who discussed the case on his Facebook page headlined the defense’s witnesses in the case involving the traffic death of a rookie Chattanooga Police office on Thursday morning. The jury is set to deliberate after both sides rested their cases in the Janet Hinds trial.

 

Ms. Hinds, former postmaster for Soddy Daisy, is charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the death of officer Nicholas Galinger in a February 2019 hit and run.

Officer Galinger was inspecting an overflowing manhole on Hamill Road in Hixson on a rainy night when a car ran into him and then drove off.

 

A few minutes before the hit and run occurred, former mayoral candidate Chris Dahl was taking pictures of the overflowing manhole. He saw the officers arrive and said they did not turn on their blue lights and turned off their headlights, which was consistent with previous testimony and video.

 

“I’ve been documenting sewage issues around the city for years,” Mr. Dahl said. He told the court that he left when police arrived, and said “as I was pulling off, I saw a gray Honda and I thought the car behind it was going too fast.”

 

Mr. Dahl went off on multiple tangents concerning what he believed was the city’s negligence in regards to how it has addressed sewage issues. He also said he tried to reach out to police several times, and that the police took his images but never interviewed him about what he saw.

 

Prosecutor Cameron Williams, along with district attorney Neal Pinkston, grilled Mr. Dahl about Facebook posts he made less than 24 hours ago, where he said he would “blow up the case” to a commenter. Mr. Dahl said he did not believe he was talking about the trial itself, but rather he was talking about the sewage issue and how he would shed light about it.

 

“It’s not about me, it’s about Janet Hinds,” Mr. Dahl said. Defense attorney Ben McGowan had Mr. Dahl make it clear that attorney McGowan’s office instructed him to not speak about the trial in any capacity. The witness explained that several inconsistencies in his testimony (such as saying the car behind Ms. Hinds’ was right behind hers) could be attributed to him trying to recall events that had happened over two years ago.

 

Tracy Phillips, Ms. Hinds’ friend of 40 years, was at the Farm to Fork restaurant with her before officer Galinger’s death. She said “there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary” related to Ms. Hinds’ behavior. She said she didn’t interact with her friend constantly that night, as the large number of people and the loud music made it difficult. She said her husband played in the band and that she was more focused on watching him perform than what Ms. Hinds was doing.

 

“Had there been any signs (of her being intoxicated) I would have taken her keys or purse,” Ms. Phillips said. She said she had four beers and water, and that Ms. Hinds had a “huge taco” in addition to finger food that night.

 

Before the defense rested their case, they had a court administrator explain what a property bond was to the jury. Janet Hinds declined to testify. After that, the defense rested and Judge Don Poole had the jury break for lunch.


September 23, 2021

Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Hits Home Depot; Woman Says Her Bluetooth Speaker Was Stolen While She Was Down The Street Dancing

September 23, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 23, 2021

Bounty Hunter Gang Member Caught In East Ridge After Police Pursuit


Police spoke with the LP manager at Home Depot, 1944 Northpoint Blvd. She said a white male came into the store with a backpack on his shoulder. She said he concealed items in the bag and then ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Police said a validated gang member is facing multiple charges after a pursuit that began at College Hill Courts and ended in East Ridge. Brandon Lebron Rakestraw, 25, is charged with theft ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Hits Home Depot; Woman Says Her Bluetooth Speaker Was Stolen While She Was Down The Street Dancing

Police spoke with the LP manager at Home Depot, 1944 Northpoint Blvd. She said a white male came into the store with a backpack on his shoulder. She said he concealed items in the bag and then fled out the door. She followed the man as he ran towards Northpoint Boulevard and Highway 153. The man was dropped off in a 2005 White Toyota with a TN tag. After he ran off, the Toyota went ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Why Is All The New Building Not Saving Us From A 40-Cent City Property Tax Increase?

With the number of homes, apartments and condos built downtown, why is a 40 percent property tax increase necessary? Are these new structures on the paying property tax role? I need to know what’s going on downtown and why isn’t that money benefiting the city? Georgia Vaughn (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, I’ve Been There

The email comes my way from a nurse at Erlanger Hospital: “I wanted to thank you for the columns you have written recently regarding the need to get vaccinated. If people could see the COVID-affected patients that I see every day in the hospital I believe they would run to the nearest health department to get the vaccine. It is the worst thing I have ever seen. Watching young, previously ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women's Golf Returns To Action Friday In Nashville

Well that didn’t take long. The Chattanooga Mocs left Tennessee’s Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Tuesday and take the tee Friday morning at the Vanderbilt Legends Club for the Mason Rudolph Championships. The ladies do so with the momentum of a strong start in Knoxville. The Mocs finished tied for third behind runner-up individual performances by Esme Hamilton and Dorota Zalewska. ... (click for more)

AT&T Field To Host Tennessee Vols Baseball Vs. Georgia State On Oct. 23

The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday that they will host the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia State Panthers baseball on Saturday, Oct. 23, at AT&T Field presented by Mountain View Chevrolet. First pitch is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon for the fall matchup. The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off one of their best seasons in school ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors