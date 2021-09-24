 Saturday, September 25, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Jury Deliberates 13 Hours With No Verdict Yet In Janet Hinds Case; To Resume Saturday Morning

Friday, September 24, 2021

The Nashville jurors in the Janet Hinds case deliberated 13 hours on Friday before stopping for the night.

The panel was to resume talks at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Jurors reported making good progress an hour before they were dismissed for the night by Judge Don Poole. But they returned an hour later still without a verdict.

Ms. Hinds is charged in the February 2019 traffic death of rookie Chattanooga Police officer Nicholas Galinger who was killed by a hit and run driver as he inspected an overflowing manhole cover on Hamill Road.

Prosecutors say Ms. Hinds was intoxicated after having five drinks.

The defense said there were a number of other factors that led to the death of the officer including the fact there was not a flashing warning at the manhole.


September 25, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 24, 2021

Firefighters Extinguish Fire In 1 Room Of Red Bank Home

September 24, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE 1526 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Quick work by Red Bank firefighters on Friday extinguished a house fire at 424 Glenhill Dr.. At 5:11 p.m., Red Bank firefighters responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE 1526 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BIVENS, LYNDELL DEWAYNE 3527 CHANEL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT ... (click for more)

Firefighters Extinguish Fire In 1 Room Of Red Bank Home

Quick work by Red Bank firefighters on Friday extinguished a house fire at 424 Glenhill Dr.. At 5:11 p.m., Red Bank firefighters responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring out of the eaves. Firefighters entered the house quickly and found fire in a bedroom and contained it to the one room. No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Is All The New Building Not Saving Us From A 40-Cent City Property Tax Increase? - And Response

With the number of homes, apartments and condos built downtown, why is a 40 percent property tax increase necessary? Are these new structures on the paying property tax role? I need to know what’s going on downtown and why isn’t that money benefiting the city? Georgia Vaughn * * * The answer is that tax exemptions for these projects have been given out freely and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Degradation Of Nurses

Debbie Moore-Black, is a registered nurse whose blogs regularly appear on the medical news website, KevinMD.com. With the unearthly demands of COVID and historic lack of concern for the nursing populace, she wrote this week on the degradation and the devaluation of the nation’s nursing force. Perhaps we should all listen: * * * TIME WILL TELL IF LESSONS WILL BE LEARNED ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Notes: Tennessee At Florida

Tennessee hits the road for the first time this season with a showdown against SEC East rival Florida in primetime on Saturday night in Gainesville. The Vols are coming off a 56-0 shutout of Tennessee Tech last weekend and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday as they look to spring the upset against the 11th-ranked Gators. BROADCAST INFO Saturday's game will be ... (click for more)

Covenant Women, Men Win Maryville Invitational

The Covenant cross country teams dominated the course at the Maryville Invitational Friday afternoon. The women came in first of five with 22 points in their 6k race, while the men were also first of five in their 8k race with 26 points. The women had three runners in the top five. Claire Mackes continued her stellar performance, coming in first place overall with her ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors