Jury Deliberates 13 Hours With No Verdict Yet In Janet Hinds Case; To Resume Saturday Morning

The Nashville jurors in the Janet Hinds case deliberated 13 hours on Friday before stopping for the night.

The panel was to resume talks at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Jurors reported making good progress an hour before they were dismissed for the night by Judge Don Poole. But they returned an hour later still without a verdict.

Ms. Hinds is charged in the February 2019 traffic death of rookie Chattanooga Police officer Nicholas Galinger who was killed by a hit and run driver as he inspected an overflowing manhole cover on Hamill Road.

Prosecutors say Ms. Hinds was intoxicated after having five drinks.

The defense said there were a number of other factors that led to the death of the officer including the fact there was not a flashing warning at the manhole.