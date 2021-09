Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, ASHLEY

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL D

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL D

---

BOLIN, JERRY A

31 TERI LANE #4 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (METHAMPHETAMINE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOWENS, LANAJA M

7010 FARRINGTOWN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BRISTOL, LAMAR

1911 TAYLOR ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---BROWN, CHADWICK DOUGLAS727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---BURKE, STEPHANIE CECLIE5700 ROPER ST APT J7 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF SCH II---CAMPBELL, WILLIAM LEBRON5011 JARRETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161926Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CORRUI-MENDOZA, JESUS1416 SPRING VALLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY---CRADDOCK, DANIEL F727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC---ELLIOT, CORY EDWARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---FINLEY, MOREYO DEVON307 SUNRISE LN APT. C CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE IMPRISONMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---FRICKS, DAVID HARDYHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT---GARRISON, SISSY ANN11427 MELANIE LN GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAYES, JOEY LEN4505 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073318Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HEREFORD, ANTHONY LABRON6030 TALEDAGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSURE---KEITH, NICHOLAS EDMUND120COUNTY ROAD 8 CALHOUN, 37309Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---KIMBLE, DOMANIQUE DANIELLE3804 LARRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---KIMBRO, DAVID LAWRENCE148 OLD LEAD MINE VLY CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---LEE, MICHAEL DWAYNE4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MAYES, KALEB AARON1333 CENORA LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---MCKEE, BAILEY BROOKE5467 TALLANT VIEW TERRACE SIDE B OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MILLER, ANGELA DAWN401 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 307414692Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MURRAY, CHARLES DAVID622 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023923Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PIERCE, EDGAR D729 DAVE BROWN RD TRENTON, 307524309Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RABON, MARCUS ALLEN2627 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, 374155975Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROBERTS, LAURA KAY619 Oneal St Chattanooga, 374032222Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEBURGLARYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---ROBINSON, JOHN CRAIG7010 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, JOHN DAVID2104 E 12th St Chattanooga, 374044454Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SPENCE, IZIK2221 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAPLES, DEXTINY M121 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE APT 71 CHATTANOOGA, 374162278Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---STILL, RANDALL ANDREW300 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 307412235Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---TANKERSLEY, RONNIE H8634 KENNERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---THURMAN, ANTHONY LEBRON3008 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TINKER, KATLIN NAOMI1127 WEST NICKAJACK RD. RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, NINO DAMONTREG1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT