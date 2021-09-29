Hamilton County Has 2 Coronavirus Deaths, 146 New Cases

 Wednesday, September 29, 2021 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 146 new positive cases, up from 117 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 61,473. The death total is at 623.

The deaths were reported to be two white men, one age 51-60 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 184 in Hamilton County - down from 194 on Tuesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 61 Hamilton County inpatients and 55 patients are in ICU - down from 67 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 59,052, which is 96 percent.

There are 1,798 active cases, down from 1,913 on Tuesday.


Gladys Pineda-Loher, 52, Reported Missing Since Monday Morning

Gladys Pineda-Loher, 52, of Chattanooga, has been reported as missing. She was last seen on Monday morning. Ms. Pineda-Loher is driving a 2006 white Chrysler 300, with a Tennessee tag A1968T. Anyone with information should call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423 698-2525. (click for more)

Georgia Records 3,367 New Cases And 129 More Deaths From Virus

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 129 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 22,354. There are 3,367 new cases as that total reaches 1,219,318 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 80,648, which is an increase of 265 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 7,970 ... (click for more)

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 2½ Years Until Trial

Janet Hinds was found guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of police officer Nicholas Galinger on Saturday and then everybody went home. What! Went home? Hinds struck Galinger in her automobile on Feb. 23, 2019, as he was inspecting a manhole cover and now, some 29 months later, her case finally came before the court. But when the verdict was reached, a sentencing hearing will ... (click for more)

Mocs' Golfers Place Third At J.T. Poston Invitational

It was a special week for the Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team at the J.T. Poston Invitational. They fell just four strokes shy of defending their 2020 title, but there was a consolation prize. Freshman Braedon Wear earned his first collegiate win. Wear tied former All-American and current PGA TOUR member Stephan Jaeger ’12 for the second-lowest 54-hole score. He followed ... (click for more)

Skyhawks And 2 Chainz Eye Talent At Sunday Tryout

Steve Gansey is both a young man in the coaching world at 35 years old, and a veteran of the G-League world. Now ten years removed from his first season as a head coach, Gansey spent his Sunday morning at the Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He was watching some 70 unaffiliated but talented basketball players who wanted nothing more than to continue or begin their professional ... (click for more)


