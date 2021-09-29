Hamilton County Has 2 Coronavirus Deaths, 146 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 146 new positive cases, up from 117 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 61,473. The death total is at 623.

The deaths were reported to be two white men, one age 51-60 and one age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 184 in Hamilton County - down from 194 on Tuesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 61 Hamilton County inpatients and 55 patients are in ICU - down from 67 on Tuesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 59,052, which is 96 percent.

There are 1,798 active cases, down from 1,913 on Tuesday.