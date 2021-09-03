 Friday, September 3, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


McElrath Enters Guilty Plea For Murdering His 15-Year-Old Son; Gets 25 Years In Prison

Friday, September 3, 2021

Michael McElrath on Friday morning pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to serve 25 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections at 100 percent in the homicide of his 15-year-old son Dylan, who was a sophomore at Hixson High School.


Executive Assistant District Attorney General Cameron Williams said on Aug.
18, 2018, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1800 block of Cotter Road, where McElrath, then 46, had shot his son multiple times.

General Williams said deputies found McElrath on the porch at a neighbor's house when they got to the scene. As the deputy approached the defendant and ordered him to the ground he said "I did it, I did it. I'm so sorry. I shot my son. I don't know why.”
 
General Williams said McElrath also killed the family dog.  
 
 The state had indicted McElrath for first-degree premeditated murder.  Experts for both the state and defense agreed McElrath was suffering from “significant psychiatric symptoms” that hindered his ability to “exercise premeditation with reflection and judgment.” 

Judge Tom Greenholtz approved the plea agreement.

September 3, 2021

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

September 3, 2021

Man, 22, Shot Thursday Night In Chattanooga

September 3, 2021

Walker County Health Department To Host 2nd COVID-19 Vaccination Event In Rossville Sept. 17


A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple ... (click for more)

A man, 22, was shot Thursday night in Chattanooga. At approximately 9:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot ... (click for more)

The Walker County Health Department will host a second COVID-19 vaccination event at the Rossville Athletic Center gym, 301 Williams St. in Rossville, from 9 a.m.-noon on Friday, Sept. 17. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple complaints filed by Childrens Protective Services about inappropriate behavior by staff members at La Casa de Sidney, a facility for migrant children operated in Highland Park by the Baptiste ... (click for more)

Man, 22, Shot Thursday Night In Chattanooga

A man, 22, was shot Thursday night in Chattanooga. At approximately 9:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that a man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers were unable to confirm the location of a crime ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores - And Response

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Vaccine Mandates!

The need for skilled nurses in America has never been as great. The staffs at every hospital are stretched rubber-band tight and in Hamilton County (Chattanooga), it is so awful that the National Guard is being called out to “shore up our troops.” But the better trust is Chattanoooga’s largest hospital – locally owned Erlanger - is perfectly situated in an otherwise “perfect storm” ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Rolls Past Outmanned Bowling Green, 38-6, With New Fast-Paced Heupel Offense

Running backs Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans each turned in 100-yard nights, as Tennessee scored four touchdowns on the ground and rushed past Bowling Green, 38-6, to open the Josh Heupel era in victorious fashion. With a crowd of 84,314 enjoying the opening contest of the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field, and the 125th season of Vol football, the Big Orange ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Joe Milton Agrees He Needs To Improve "Everything"

In his debut as Tennessee’s quarterback, Joe Milton III completed nine of his first 11 passes. He directed two first-quarter touchdown drives against Bowling Green encompassing 20 plays and five minutes. The scoring marches played out more like sprints, averaging 15 seconds per play. Neyland Stadium responded accordingly, especially a jam-packed student section. Vols baseball ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors