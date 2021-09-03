Home Heavily Damaged By Fire In East Ridge Friday Afternoon

A home in East Ridge was heavily damaged by fire Friday afternoon.

At 12:46 p.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 107 Douglas Drive.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was reported coming from several areas of the two story structure. The occupant had self evacuated with no injuries.





A second alarm was requested for additional equipment and manpower to the scene and coverage at East Ridge stations.





During fire attack Crews entered the structure through the front and rear doors. During interior operations, crews encountered a partial floor collapse. All crews exited and were accounted for with no injuries reported. The remainder of the fire was then extinguished. The fire attack was made using several hand lines and one master stream to extinguish the fire.





The cause of the fire is under investigation.





Tri State Mutual Aid that responded to the scene were Catoosa Quint 3, Chattanooga Ladder 13, Chattanooga Engine 15, Chattanooga Battalion Chief 2, Hamilton County Rescue Rehab, Hamilton County OEM Air Trailer and the American Red Cross.





Tri State Mutual coverage at East Ridge stations were Tri-Community Engine, Catoosa Engine 7, and Mutual Aid Assistant Coordinator MA 5 (Chief Walston).