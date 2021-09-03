 Friday, September 3, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Home Heavily Damaged By Fire In East Ridge Friday Afternoon

Friday, September 3, 2021

A home in East Ridge was heavily damaged by fire Friday afternoon.

At 12:46 p.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 107 Douglas Drive.
 
Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was reported coming from several areas of the two story structure. The occupant had self evacuated with no injuries.

A second alarm was requested for additional equipment and manpower to the scene and coverage at East Ridge stations.

The ire attack was made using several hand lines and one master stream to extinguish the fire.
During fire attack Crews entered the structure through the front and rear doors. During interior operations, crews encountered a partial floor collapse. All crews exited and were accounted for with no injuries reported. The remainder of the fire was then extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tri State Mutual Aid that responded to the scene were Catoosa Quint 3, Chattanooga Ladder 13, Chattanooga Engine 15, Chattanooga Battalion Chief 2, Hamilton County Rescue Rehab, Hamilton County OEM Air Trailer and the American Red Cross.

Tri State Mutual coverage at East Ridge stations were Tri-Community Engine, Catoosa Engine 7, and Mutual Aid Assistant Coordinator MA 5 (Chief Walston).

September 3, 2021

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

September 3, 2021

Home Heavily Damaged By Fire In East Ridge Friday Afternoon

September 3, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple ... (click for more)

A home in East Ridge was heavily damaged by fire Friday afternoon. At 12:46 p.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple complaints filed by Childrens Protective Services about inappropriate behavior by staff members at La Casa de Sidney, a facility for migrant children operated in Highland Park by the Baptiste ... (click for more)

Home Heavily Damaged By Fire In East Ridge Friday Afternoon

A home in East Ridge was heavily damaged by fire Friday afternoon. At 12:46 p.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 107 Douglas Drive. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was reported coming from several areas of the two story structure. The occupant had self evacuated with no injuries. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores - And Response

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Vaccine Mandates!

The need for skilled nurses in America has never been as great. The staffs at every hospital are stretched rubber-band tight and in Hamilton County (Chattanooga), it is so awful that the National Guard is being called out to “shore up our troops.” But the better trust is Chattanoooga’s largest hospital – locally owned Erlanger - is perfectly situated in an otherwise “perfect storm” ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Rolls Past Outmanned Bowling Green, 38-6, With New Fast-Paced Heupel Offense

Running backs Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans each turned in 100-yard nights, as Tennessee scored four touchdowns on the ground and rushed past Bowling Green, 38-6, to open the Josh Heupel era in victorious fashion. With a crowd of 84,314 enjoying the opening contest of the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field, and the 125th season of Vol football, the Big Orange ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Joe Milton Agrees He Needs To Improve "Everything"

In his debut as Tennessee’s quarterback, Joe Milton III completed nine of his first 11 passes. He directed two first-quarter touchdown drives against Bowling Green encompassing 20 plays and five minutes. The scoring marches played out more like sprints, averaging 15 seconds per play. Neyland Stadium responded accordingly, especially a jam-packed student section. Vols baseball ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors