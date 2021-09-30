Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 121 New Cases; Tennessee Has 50 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 121 new positive cases, down from 146 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 61,473. The death total is at 626.

The deaths were reported to be one white man and two white women; two age 51-60 and one age 61-70.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 185 in Hamilton County - up from 184 on Wednesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 59 Hamilton County inpatients and 50 patients are in ICU - down from 55 on Wednesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 59,232, which is 96 percent. There are 1,736 active cases, down from 1,798 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 4,118 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,228,520 coronavirus cases.



There were 50 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 15,149.



The state currently has 2,576 people hospitalized from the virus, 54 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.899 million.



There have been 1,170,413 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 95 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Tuesday:



Bledsoe County: 3,344 cases, up 36; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 21,407 cases, up 91; 172 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 2,670 cases, up 34; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,528 cases, up 29; 52 deaths



Meigs County: 2,092 cases, up 13; 26 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 3,035 cases, up 24; 27 deaths



Rhea County: 6,699 cases, up 51; 89 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,859 cases, up 26; 30 deaths



Knox County: 74,809 cases, up 723; 852 deaths, up 8



Davidson County: 116,922 cases, up 633; 1,095 deaths, up 5

Shelby County: 140,212 cases, up 635; 2,078 deaths, up 12